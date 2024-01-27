Russia – Ukraine war updates as of January 27, 2024

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for January 27, 2024.

703 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,627 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past day, 98 combat clashes took place. The enemy launched 8 missile strikes with S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles against the civilian infrastructure of Myrnograd, Novogrodivka in the Donetsk Oblast, and Antonivka in the Kherson region.

In addition, the occupiers carried out 4 airstrikes and fired 78 rocket salvo fire systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. High-rise and private buildings, schools, kindergartens, a shopping center and other civil infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



Last day, the russian occupiers launched another air strike, with the use of 4 shahed drones. The air defense of Ukraine destroyed all the attack drones.



In the morning, the russian occupiers hit the civilian infrastructure of the city of Slovyansk of the Donetsk Oblast with an Iskander ballistic missile.



More than 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and the Mykolaiv Oblasts came under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" military defense unit in the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled 13 enemy attacks near Tabaivka in the Kharkiv Oblast and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk Oblast.



In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 8 attacks by the occupiers near Terni and Torsky, Donetsk Oblast.



In the direction of Bakhmut, the Defense Forces repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Bohdanivka, Ivanovske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka settlements of the Donetsk Oblast.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Tavriya" anti-tank missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers. Thus, during the past day, the Defense Forces repelled 20 attacks by invaders near Novobakhmutivka, Stepovoy, Avdiivka, and another 9 attacks in the Opytny, Vodyany, Pervomaisky, and Nevelsky districts of the Donetsk Oblast.



In the Mariinka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Georgiyivka, Pobyda and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region, where 14 attacks were repulsed.



In the Shakhtarsky direction, our defenders repelled the attack of the occupiers in the Golden Niva area of the Donetsk Oblast.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 6 enemy attacks north of Priyutny, south of Krasnoy, west of Verbove and Robotyne of the Zaporizhia Oblast.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" air defense system in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces will continue measures to expand the bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions. During the past day, the enemy carried out 4 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of Ukrainian troops.



At the same time, our soldiers actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



Estimated losses of the enemy last day were: 770 occupiers, 6 tanks, 15 armored combat vehicles, 3 artillery systems, 4 UAVs of operational-tactical level, 8 vehicles and 8 units of special equipment.



UKFL

