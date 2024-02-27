Russia – Ukraine war updates as of February 27, 2024

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for February 27, 2024.

734 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,658 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past day, 96 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 6 missile and 92 air strikes, carried out 110 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas.



At night, Russian terrorists attacked Ukraine using Iskander-M ballistic missiles, four Kh-59 guided air missiles, one Kh-31P anti-radar missile and 13 Shahed attack drones.



As a result of combat operations, the air defense destroyed two Kh-59 guided air missiles and 11 "Shaheeds" in Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi and Kirovohrad regions.



During the past day, the Russian occupiers were hit by airstrikes: Yamne, Nova Sich of the Sumy region; Velikiy Burluk, Fedorivka, Synkivka, Kharkiv region; Terny, Pereizne, Chasiv Yar, Predtechyne, Toretsk, New York, Ocheretyne, Novoselivka Persha, Semenivka, Umanske, Netaylove Pervomaiske, Novomykhailivka, Kostyantynivka, Urozhane, Staromayorske; Levadne, Orykhiv, Novoselivka, Lyubimivka of the Zaporizhzhia region.



More than 120 settlements of Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions collapsed under the artillery fire of the Russian invaders.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Pivnich" in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational-strategic troop grouping in the Kupyansk direction, the defense forces repelled 2 enemy attacks in the areas of Ivanivka and Tabaivka settlements, and another 20 enemy attacks in the Sinkivka settlement area of Kharkiv region.



In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 6 enemy attacks in the Terni district of the Donetsk region.



In the Bakhmut direction, the defense forces repelled 9 enemy attacks in the areas of Ivanivske and Klishchiivka settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 19 enemy attacks in the districts of Berdychiv, Orlivka, Severny, Pervomaisky, Nevelsky of the Donetsk region.



In the Mariinka direction, the defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Novomykhailivka district of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops 25 times. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 8 enemy attacks in the Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, and Pobeda settlements of the Donetsk region.



The enemy did not carry out offensive actions in the Novopavlovsk direction.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the defense forces of Ukraine repelled 6 enemy attacks in the vicinity of the Robotyne settlement of the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock out Ukrainian units from their occupied positions. So, during the past day, the enemy carried out 2 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of our troops on the left bank of the Dnieper.



At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



During the past day, the aviation of the defense forces struck 9 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.



Units of missile troops damaged 2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 1 control point, 1 ground control station of enemy UAVs.



In general, the total losses of the enemy last day amounted to 850 Russian occupiers. Also, the enemy lost 1 tank, 16 armored combat vehicles, 16 artillery systems, 22 operational-tactical level drones, 2 cruise missiles, 28 vehicles and 8 units of special equipment.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 850 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

