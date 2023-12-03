Russia – Ukraine war updates as of December 3, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for December 3, 2023.

648 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,573 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The Russian Federation continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, and fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at numerous civilian objects of our state.



During the past day, 88 combat clashes took place.



In total, the enemy launched 3 missile and 20 air strikes, fired 53 rocket salvo fire systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



At night, the russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine with the use of the Kh-59 guided missile and 12 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Shahed-136/131 type. The forces and means of air defense of Ukraine destroyed 10 attack UAVs.



The following Ukrainian settlements were hit by the russian airstrikes: Kozacha Lopan, Petropavlivka of the Kharkiv region, Shcherbynivka, Avdiivka and Pobyeda of the Donetsk region.



More than 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy conducted assaults in the areas of Sinkivka, northeast of Petropavlivka, Ivanivka of the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka of the Luhansk region, where the Defense Forces repelled 7 attacks.



In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the Serebryansk forestry area of Luhansk region, where the Defense Forces repelled 4 attacks.



In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy carried out assaults in the Bohdanivka, Ivanovsky, Andriivka and Klishchiivka districts of the Donetsk region, where our defenders repelled 21 attacks. The defense forces of Ukraine continue their assault south of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, inflict losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment, and establish themselves at the achieved boundaries.



In the area of responsibility of the "Tavria" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka, but our soldiers steadfastly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. The enemy's offensive actions were unsuccessful in the areas east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepovoy, Avdiyivka, Severny, south of Tonenko, Pervomaisky of the Donetsk region, where the Defense Forces repelled 25 attacks.



In the Mariinsk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the Mariinka and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region, where the Defense Forces repulsed 11 attacks.



In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas southeast of Vugledar, west of Staromayorsky, Donetsk region, where our soldiers repelled 3 attacks.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried 12 times to restore the lost position in the areas south of Robotyny, west and northwest of Verbovoy of the Zaporizhzhia region.



At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces will continue to maintain occupied positions on the left bank of the Dnieper, continue counter-battery combat, and inflict fire damage on the enemy's rear.



Over the past 24 hours, units of the missile forces have damaged 2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 1 command post, 3 ammunition depots and 4 enemy artillery units.



Also, one Kh-59 guided air missile was destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine last day.



Estimated losses of the enemy last day were: 930 occupiers, 4 tanks, 11 armored combat vehicles, 8 artillery systems, 1 operational-tactical UAV, 1 cruise missile, 22 vehicles and 2 units of special equipment.

Russia’s losses in manpower -930 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

