Russia – Ukraine war updates as of August 27, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., August 27, 2023.

550 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,477 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Tonight, the russian Federation struck Ukraine with air-launched cruise missiles. The cruise missiles were fired from 5 strategic aircraft from the airspace of the russian Federation in the Engels region. Four Kh-101/Kh-55/Kh-555 cruise missiles were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Force in the central and northern regions.



Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has launched 5 rocket and 45 air strikes, launched 67 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings, schools and other civil infrastructure were destroyed.



The probability of launching missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.



Over 40 combat clashes took place during the day.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy carried out mortar and artillery attacks on more than 25 settlements, in particular, Khrinivka, Klyusy of the Chernihiv region; Kruzhok, Volfine, Basivka, Turya, Grabovske, Ryasne of the Sumy region and Rublene, Ambarne, Bologivka of the Kharkiv region.



In the Kupyansk direction, the settlements of Dvorichna, Synkivka, Ivanivka, Kislivka, Topoli of the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy artillery and mortar attacks.



In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Novoyehorivka area of the Luhansk region. Carried out airstrikes in Novoyehorivka, Tverdokhlibovo, Belogorivka, Luhansk region, and Spirnyi, Donetsk region. More than 15 settlements, including Kreminna, Kuzmine, Belogorivka of the Luhansk region and Torske, Spirne, Rozdolivka of the Donetsk region, were hit by enemy artillery fire.



In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the districts of Orihovo-Vasylivka and Klishchiivka of the Donetsk region. He carried out airstrikes in the areas of Klishchiivka, Bila Hora, New York of the Donetsk region. More than 20 settlements, including Orihovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Stupochki, Andriivka, and Kurdyumivka of the Donetsk region, were damaged by enemy artillery fire.



In the Avdiyivka direction, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Stepovy, Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements, including Keramik, Novobakhmutivka, Orlivka, Tonenke, and Netaylovo of the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery fire.



In the Mariinka direction, the defense forces continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the Marinka area of the Donetsk region. The enemy carried out an airstrike in the Krasnohorivka region of the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements, including Kurakhivka, Oleksandropil, Gostre, Maryinka, Pobyeda, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery fire.



In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Vugledar and Staromayorsky of the Donetsk region. More than 15 settlements, including Vugledar, Vodyane, Shakhtarske, Blagodatne, Urozhayne, and Rivnopil of the Donetsk region, were affected by enemy artillery fire.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the districts of Malaya Tokmachka, Orikhov, and Robotiny of the Zaporizhzhia region. More than 20 settlements, including Staroukrainka, Gulyaipilske, Orihiv, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanilivka, and Robotyne of the Zaporizhia region, were affected by enemy artillery fire.



In the Kherson direction, Olhivka, Odradokamyanka, Mykolaivka, Kherson, Yantarne, Dniprovske of the Kherson region were affected by enemy artillery fire.



At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, are entrenched at the achieved boundaries, and carry out counter-battery countermeasures.



During the past day, the aviation of the defense forces made 2 strikes on control points, 10 strikes on personnel concentration areas, and 2 strikes on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.



During the past day, units of missile troops and artillery hit 2 anti-aircraft missile complexes, 1 personnel concentration area and 4 artillery means at the enemy's firing positions.



Estimated losses of the enemy last day were: 550 occupiers, 6 tanks, 15 armored combat vehicles, 24 artillery systems, 2 anti-aircraft guns, 1 air defense vehicle, 11 operational-tactical UAVs, 31 vehicles and 4 units of special equipment.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 550 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Good morning. — Ukraine Front Lines (@EuromaidanPR) August 27, 2023

Ukraine Front Lines