Russia – Ukraine war updates as of August 23, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., August 23, 2023.

546 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,473 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Tonight, the Russian Federation carried out another airstrike by Iranian strike UAVs "Shahed-136/131" against Ukraine. Information regarding the consequences of this terrorist attack is currently being clarified.



Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has launched 4 rocket and 58 air strikes, launched 60 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civil infrastructure were destroyed.



The probability of launching missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.



During the past 24 hours, more than 30 combat clashes took place.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy launched an airstrike in the Popivka area of the Chernihiv region. More than 20 settlements were hit by mortar and artillery fire, including Bleshnya, Karpovychi, Orlykivka in Chernihiv region; Rozhkovichi, Seredyna-Buda, Myropilske, Ryasne of Sumy region and Pletenivka, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Chugunivka of Kharkiv region.



In the Kupyansk direction, the settlements of Berestov, Kupyansk-Vuzlovy of the Kharkiv region and Tverdokhlibovye of the Luhansk region were hit by enemy artillery and mortar attacks.



In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Serebryansk Forestry of Luhansk Oblast and Vesely of Donetsk Oblast. About 15 settlements, including Bilogorivka in Luhansk region and Zvanivka, Serebryanka, Siversk, Vesele, Spirne, and Fedorivka in Donetsk region, were hit by enemy artillery fire.



In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy carried out an airstrike in the Ivanovo district of the Donetsk region. More than 20 settlements, including Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Minkivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Dilyivka, and New York of the Donetsk region, were damaged by enemy artillery fire.



In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders successfully repelled attacks by Russian troops in the Avdiivka area. The settlements of Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka, Severne, Tonenke, and Umanske of the Donetsk region were hit by artillery fire.



In the Marinka direction, the defense forces continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the Marinka area of the Donetsk region. The enemy carried out an airstrike in the Krasnohorivka area of the Donetsk region. The settlements of Maryinka, Pobieda, Elizavetivka, Novomykhailivka, Katerynivka, Kostyantynivka, Antonivka of the Donetsk region were hit by artillery fire.



In the direction of Shakhtarsky, the enemy carried out airstrikes in Vodyanny and Urozhany districts of Donetsk region. More than 15 settlements, including Vodyane, Vugledar, Prechistivka, Zolota Niva, Vremivka, Makarivka, and Urozhane of the Donetsk region, were affected by enemy artillery fire.



In the direction of Zaporizhzhia, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the districts of Mala Tokmachka, Yehorivka, Novodanilivka, and Robotyny of the Zaporizhzhia region. More than 15 settlements, including Poltavka, Gulyaipole, Gulyaipilske, Charivne, Biloghirya, Chervone, and Zatyshsha of the Zaporizhzhia region, were affected by the enemy's artillery shelling.



In the Kherson direction, the enemy carried out an airstrike in the area of Romashkovo, Kherson region. Novovorontsovka, Kherson, Bilozerka, Veletenske, and Komysany of the Kherson region suffered from enemy artillery fire.



At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, are entrenched at the achieved boundaries, and carry out counter-battery countermeasures.



During the past day, the aviation of the defense forces made 11 strikes on enemy personnel concentration areas and 2 strikes on anti-aircraft missile complexes.



During the past day, units of missile troops and artillery hit 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 2 ammunition warehouses, 1 control post, 1 artillery device in a firing position and 1 heavy flamethrower system TOS-1A of the enemy.

