Fighting continues in Vovchansk and Luk’yantsi of the Kharkiv region

Many reports say that Ukrainian Defense forces stopped the russian occupiers attempts to break through the defense in the north eastern direction in the Kharkiv region, while fighting continues in Lukiantsi and Vovchansk.

"The situation on the eastern front remains tense in the Khortytsia Joint Forces Operation Center in our area of responsibility, but the defense forces are engaged in active defensive battles.

Attempts by Russian occupants to break through Ukrainian defense have been stopped.

The situation has been stabilized, in particular in the Kharkiv sector," Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the Khortytsia group said earlier today.

According to Voloshyn, the operational situation remains difficult, but it is changing dynamically.

Fierce defensive battles continue: "There are settlements on a large part of our border strip where the enemy is trying to gain a foothold and use them for further advancement."

Meantime, the situation in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region is extremely difficult," - says Patrolman of the National Police. "The enemy is taking positions on the streets of the city, active fighting is ongoing".

The situation in #Vovchansk is extremely difficult. Russian occupiers are taking positions on the streets if the city, active fighting is ongoing, national police representative. pic.twitter.com/RCtgRJuoFh — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) May 15, 2024

While, the Center for Combating Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine informs about the situation in Vovchansk and manipulations the following:



"In the Ukrainian information space, there is a report about the alleged full occupation of the city of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region by Russian troops.

As reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy has not carried out active operations in the Kharkiv direction since the beginning of the day, is trying to gain a foothold on the achieved line and is regrouping.

Ukrainian units inflict fire damage on the enemy in order to prevent the Russians from accumulating forces and means in the northern part of the city of Vovchansk. In addition, our divisions carry out combing of urban buildings.

Most of Vovchansk remains under the control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Accordingly, today's information about the occupation of Vovchansk by the Russians is not true."

Ukraine Front Lines

Tags: