Russia - Ukraine war latest news and updates of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last operational 24 hours for May 15, 2024.

812 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,736 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 11:30 a.m. May 15, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

Defense forces continue to contain the enemy along the entire front line.



In the border regions of Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the situation did not undergo significant changes, and there were no changes in the position of the troops.



In the east of Ukraine, in the Kharkiv, Kupyan, Lyman, Siver, Toretsk, Pokrovsky, Kurakhiv and Vremiv directions, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out 23 attacks on the positions of our troops, of which 19 are still ongoing.



In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy has not carried out active operations since the beginning of the day, is trying to gain a foothold on the achieved line and is regrouping. Ukrainian units, with the help of intelligence, identify individual groups of the enemy, the location of their artillery deployment, and fire damage is inflicted in order to prevent the enemy from accumulating forces and assets in the northern part of the city of Vovchansk. In addition, our units continue combing the city buildings, under the fire control of Ukrainian artillery and unmanned systems, the places of concentration of manpower and equipment of the Russian occupiers and possible places of equipment of enemy positions.



In total, since the beginning of the enemy's offensive in the Kharkiv direction on 10.05.2024, the losses in manpower of the Russian occupiers amount to 615 killed and wounded, 98 units of weapons and military equipment were destroyed or damaged.



In the Kupyansk direction, units of our troops repelled one enemy attack, and continue to conduct 8 combat clashes in the directions of Liman Pershiy - Synkivka, Kuzemivka - Stelmakhivka, Krokhmalne - Berestovka, Kotlyarivka - Pischane, Karmazynivka - Novoyehorivka. Loss of our positions is not allowed.



In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy attack in the direction of Chervopopivka - Novosadove, the enemy was unsuccessful.



In the Siverskyi direction, our troops deter 5 attacks by the Russian occupiers in the directions of Vesele – Rozdolivka, Berestovka – Spirne, Mykolaivka – Spirne, Yakovlivka – Rozdolivka, the situation is under control.



In the Kramatorsk direction, units of the Defense Forces carry out measures to improve the tactical position in certain areas. Fighting continues, the situation is under control.



In the Toretsk direction, units of our troops repel one enemy attack in the direction of Zaitseve - Kurdyumivka, no positions were lost.



In the Pokrovsky direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the Ocheretyne - Novooleksandrivka area, one battle continues in the direction of Solovyove - Sokil, our soldiers repulsed another attack of the invaders in the Semenivka - Novoselivka Persha area. In one of the areas, during the enemy's attack, our defenders destroyed an enemy tank and two BMPs. The defense forces have improved their tactical position here. In another area, Ukrainian soldiers are regrouping due to intense enemy fire.



In the direction of Kurakhiv, our troops repel one enemy attack in the direction of Slavne - Novomykhailivka. At the moment, no positions have been lost, the situation is under control, and the fighting is ongoing. With the forces of individual units, the Ukrainian defenders carried out measures to improve the tactical position and were successful.



Since the beginning of the current era, the Russian aggressor has been the most active in the Vremiv region. Here, units of the Defense Forces repulsed 8 and continue to hold back two more enemy attacks in the direction of Mykilske – Kostyantynivka, Solodke – Kostyantynivka, Zavitne Bazhanna – Staromayorske, Volodyne – Staromayorske. The loss of our positions is not allowed, the fighting continues.



In the Orykhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attacks in the Novoprokopivka-Robotine direction, the Russian invaders were unsuccessful.



There were no significant changes in the situation in other directions.



In total, since the beginning of the day, there have been a total of 41 combat clashes. The enemy carried out one airstrike using anti-aircraft missiles and 17 strikes with kamikaze drones, carried out more than 470 attacks on the positions of our troops.



Since the beginning of the day, almost 260 occupiers, 76 units of weapons and military equipment have been destroyed, two enemy ammunition storage points have been damaged by our units.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 1,510 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

