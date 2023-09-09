Russia – Ukraine war updates as of September 9, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., September 9, 2023.

563 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,490 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The adversary continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics characteristic of the Kremlin, carries out missile and air strikes, fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at a significant number of civilian objects of our state. Unfortunately, as a result of such terrorist actions by the russian occupying forces, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population, destroyed residential buildings, and damaged civilian infrastructure.



The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defensive operations in the east and an offensive operation in the south of Ukraine, destroy the enemy and step by step liberate the temporarily occupied territories.



More than 30 combat clashes took place during the past day. The russian forces launched 13 missile and 64 air strikes, carried out more than 50 attacks from rocket salvo systems both on the positions of our troops and on civilian objects of our state.



Yesterday, the occupiers attacked Ukraine with 20 shahed drones, 16 of them were destroyed by Ukrainian Air Defenses. Also, the civilian population of the cities of Sumy and Kryvyi Rih suffered from the russian ballistic missiles attacks.



The settlements of Bologhivka, Petropavlivka, Kislivka of the Kharkiv region, Belogorivka of the Luhansk region, Yampolivka, Zarichne, Siversk, Vesele, Bila Gora, Severnye, Stepove, Krasnohorivka, Urozhane, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region, Novodarivka, Chervone, Mala Tokmachka, Chervona Krynytsia, Robotyne, Yasna Polyana of the Zaporizhia region, Kozatske, Odradokamyanka of the Kherson region were hit by the russian enemy airstrikes.



More than 50 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions came under enemy artillery fire.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy continues to hold groups of troops covering the state border, conducts active diversionary activities in the border areas in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Kupyansk, Lymansk, and Bakhmut directions, the enemy does not stop trying to break through the defenses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of Synkivka, Novoyehorivka, Orihovo-Vasylivka, and south-eastern Dibrova, as well as to regain control of positions in the areas of Klishchiivka , Andriivki and Kurdyumivki. In order to replenish irreversible losses, the enemy continues to transfer reserves to the specified directions, completes assault groups mainly at the expense of prisoners. In this way, the Kremlin continues to get rid of undesirable segments of its society.



In the area of responsibility of the "Tavria" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Shakhtarsk directions, the Defense Forces have the initiative, continue to press the enemy, carry out assault actions and retake our land meter by meter.



Ukrainian defenders are successfully defending near Avdiivka and Mariinka, where during the day the enemy made more than 10 unsuccessful attempts to dislodge our units from their positions. In addition, all enemy attacks in the areas of Novokalynovoy, Krasnohorivka, and Prechistivka of the Donetsk region ended for the occupiers only with significant losses in both manpower and equipment.



In the Melitopol direction, the defense forces continue the offensive operation, inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, and force the enemy to withdraw from the occupied positions. In turn, the enemy throws the most combat-capable units of the airborne troops in this direction and tries to restore the lost position. Thus, more than 10 such attempts were repelled by the Defense Forces in the Robotyny region of the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the Kherson direction, our defenders continue to hold captured positions on the left bank of the Dnieper, conduct a counter-battery fight, destroy ammunition depots and inflict successful damage on the enemy's rear.



During the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 9 strikes on areas of concentration of personnel of weapons and military equipment, 1 control point and 1 position of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile complex.



1 ammunition warehouse, 9 artillery pieces, 6 control points, and 1 radio electronic warfare station of the enemy were hit by units of missile forces and artillery and unmanned systems.

