Russia – Ukraine war updates as of November 4, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for November 4, 2023.

619 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,545 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The adversary continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and airstrikes, and fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at civilian objects of Ukraine.



During the past 24 hours, 66 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy carried out 2 missile and 62 air strikes, carried out 77 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



The following Ukrainain settlements were hit by russian airstrikes: Novoselivka, Petropavlivka, Novoosynove, Pishchane, Proletarske of Kharkiv region; Nadiya, Serebryan Forestry in the Luhansk Oblast; Serebryanka, Siversk, Khromov, Klishchiivka, Alexandropol, Novokalynove, Berdychi, Novoselivka Persha, Avdiivka, Orlivka, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka, Vodyane, Vugledar, Zolota Niva, Staromayorske in the Donetsk region.



More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" air defense system in the Kupyansk direction, the russian occupiers conducted unsuccessful assaults near Synkivka, Ivanivka, Kharkiv region, and Stelmakhivka, Luhansk region. Our defenders repelled about 10 enemy attacks here.



In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the Verkhnokamyansky district of the Donetsk region.



In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position near Klishchiivka, where our defenders repelled about 10 attacks. The enemy also conducted unsuccessful assaults in the Bohdanivka and Khromovo areas of the Donetsk region. In turn, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and secure themselves at the achieved boundaries.



In the area of responsibility of the "Tavriya" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, the russian invaders, with the support of aviation, does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense and inflict significant losses on the occupiers. Thus, the offensive actions of the enemy in the areas of settlements of Stepove, Tonenke, Avdiivka, Severna, Pervomaiske of the Donetsk region were unsuccessful. Here, the Defense Forces repelled about 20 enemy attacks.



In the Mariinka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the area of Mariinka and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region, where Ukrainian soldiers repelled about 20 enemy attacks.



In the Shakhtarsky direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults near the village of Staromayorske, Donetsk region.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.



At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" anti-aircraft fire brigade in the Kherson direction, Ukrainain soldiers are conducting a counter-battery fight, inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 9 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 2 - on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.



Units of the missile forces hit 7 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, an electronic warfare station, a radar station, 2 ammunition depots, and 10 enemy artillery pieces.

russia's losses in manpower - 830 soldiers on the Ukrainain soil for the last 24h.

