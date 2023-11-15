Russia – Ukraine war updates as of November 15, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for November 15, 2023.

630 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,555 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The Russian Federation continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, and fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at numerous civilian objects of our state.



More than 60 combat clashes took place during the past day. In total, the enemy launched 8 missile and 59 air strikes, carried out 49 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private and high-rise residential buildings, as well as other civilian infrastructure, were destroyed and damaged.



The Russian occupiers hit the following Ukrainain settlements by airstrikes: Vilshana, Petropavlivka, Cherneshchyna in the Kharkiv region; Pishchane, Serebryansk forestry in the Luhansk region; Serebryanka, Siversk, Spirne, Klishchiivka, Arkhangelske, Novokalynove, Lastochkine, Avdiyivka, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka, Urozhane in the Donetsk region; Novodarivka, Mala Tokmachka in the Zaporizhzhia region; Novoberyslav and Beryslav in the Kherson region.



More than 140 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions also came under the artillery fire of the Russian invaders.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Pivnich" in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy conducted assault operations in the Sinkivka and Petropavlivka districts of the Kharkiv region, where our soldiers repelled 8 attacks.



In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the districts of Nadiya and Serebryansk Forestry of Luhansk Oblast.



In the Bakhmut direction, our defenders repelled 12 attacks by the occupiers near Bohdanivka, Ivanivskyi, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in the Donetsk region. Also, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue assault operations south of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and consolidate on the achieved boundaries.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, the enemy does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka, but our soldiers are steadfastly holding the defense, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. The offensive actions of the enemy were unsuccessful in the areas of Novokalynovo, Avdiyivka, Severny, Tonenko, Vodya, and east of Pervomaisky of the Donetsk region. Here, the Defense Forces repelled 17 attacks.



In the Mariinka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the Mariinka and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region, where Ukrainian soldiers repelled 20 attacks.



In the Shakhtarsk direction, our defenders repelled 2 enemy attacks near Staromayorsky, Donetsk region.



The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in Zaporizhzhia direction.



At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.



In the zone of responsibility of the Odesa operational-strategic troop grouping in the Kherson direction, our soldiers are conducting a counter-battery fight, pushing back the enemy from coastal firing positions, and inflicting targeted fire damage on the enemy's rear areas.



During the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 10 strikes on areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment are concentrated. Also, the Su-25 attack aircraft, 2 "Shahed-136/131" attack UAVs, 17 reconnaissance UAVs and one Kh-59 guided air missile were destroyed by air defense forces and means.



Units of the missile forces hit 6 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, a control post, 17 artillery pieces in firing positions, 3 anti-aircraft defenses and a warehouse of fuel and lubricants of the enemy.



Estimated losses of the enemy in the past day totaled: 820 occupiers, 15 tanks, 18 armored fighting vehicles, 58 artillery systems, 2 anti-aircraft guns, 2 anti-aircraft vehicles, 1 aircraft, 26 BpLA of operational-tactical level, 1 cruise missile, 47 vehicles and 2 units of special techniques.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 820 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

