Russia – Ukraine war updates as of March 15, 2024

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for March 15, 2024.

During the past day, 76 combat clashes took place.



In total, the Russian occupiers launched 16 missile and 130 air strikes, fired 65 rocket salvo fire systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population.



At night, Russian terrorists attacked Ukraine, using 27 unmanned aerial vehicles of the "Shahed" type. All attack drones were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine.



During the past day, Russian occupiers hit by airstrikes the following settlements: Lukashivka, Dmytrivka of the Chernihiv region; Oleksandrivka, Ponomarenky, Romankovo, Velyka Pisarivka, Popivka of the Sumy region; Liptsi, Borshcheva, Vilcha of the Kharkiv region; Rozdolivka, New York, Berdychi, Keramik, Novobakhmutivka, Novokalynove, Progress, Semenivka, Zhelanne, Novooleksandrivka, Kostyantynivka, Urozayne, Vilne Pole, Storozheve, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Malynyvka of the Zaporizhzhia region.



About 145 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under the artillery fire of the Russian invaders.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic troop group "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.



In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 16 enemy attacks in the areas of populated areas: Terny, Yampolivka, Rozdolivka of the Donetsk region, and Belogorivka of the Luhansk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops.



In the Bakhmut direction, the defense forces of Ukraine repelled 5 enemy attacks in Bohdanivka, Ivanivskyi and Klishchiivka districts of the Donetsk region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 20 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the defense forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Novomykhailivka, and Vodyanyi of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 24 times to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops.



In the Orihiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 7 times in the districts of Staromayorsky of the Donetsk region; Robotyny and to the west of Vervovy of the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Odesa", in the Kherson direction, the Russian occupiers are not trying to knock out the Ukrainian units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. During the past day, the Russian invaders in this direction carried out one unsuccessful assault on the positions of the Ukrainian troops.



At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck 4 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.



During the last day, the total losses of the enemy amounted to: 580 Russian invaders, 1 tank, 11 armored fighting vehicles, 15 artillery systems, 34 operational-tactical level drones, 34 cars and 3 units of special equipment.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 580 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) March 15, 2024

Ukraine Front Line

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: