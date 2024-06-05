Russia - Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of June 5, 2024.

833 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,756 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 10:00 a.m. June 5, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

On the night of June 5, 2024, the occupiers attacked with 27 russian attack drones from the regions of Kursk (russia), Cape Chauda (temporary occupied Crimea). As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 22 "shahedis" were shot down in the Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy and Poltava regions.



During the past day, 110 combat clashes took place. According to detailed information, the russian enemy launched three missile strikes using 4 missiles, 61 airstrikes (in particular, dropped 82 anti-aircraft missiles), fired more than 4,000 shots, including 120 from rocket salvo systems.



Yesterday, the Air Force and missile forces and artillery struck 15 personnel concentration areas, a command post, an OVT concentration area, an artillery facility, a fuel and lubricant base, a radar station, a EW station, a UAV ground control station, three air defense facilities and two other important objects enemy objects.



As a result, the total losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1,280 people last day. The enemy also lost 12 tanks, 16 armored fighting vehicles, 40 artillery systems, one anti-aircraft missile system, three air defense systems, 39 operational-tactical drones, two missiles, 69 vehicles and 12 units of special equipment.



Already today, 38 combat clashes took place. The occupiers carried out two airstrikes with the use of six air defense systems, 550 shelling of the positions of our troops. The enemy also used 19 kamikaze drones for strikes.



In the Kharkiv direction, the battle in the Vovchansk rayon has been ongoing since the beginning of the day. The situation is under control. Our defenders continue measures to strengthen the front edge of the defense.



According to updated data, during the past day, the enemy lost 127 people in this direction, 41 of them irretrievably. In addition, the Defense Forces destroyed a tank, four artillery systems, 15 unmanned aerial vehicles, 15 vehicles and six units of special equipment. Two warehouses with ammunition and 21 personnel shelters were hit.



In the Lyman direction, in the Serebryansky forest, one attack by the occupiers was repulsed. At the same time, hostilities continue in the Nevsky and Serebryansk forestry districts.



In the Siversky direction, three combat clashes took place today: two attacks were repulsed in the Verkhnokamyansky district, and the battle near the village of Vyimka continues.



In the Kramatorsk direction, the situation is tense - since the beginning of the day, there have been five combat clashes in the districts of Andriivka and Klishchiivka. The enemy has no success.



In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers are unsuccessfully trying to approach our positions in the Bila Hora area. The battle continues.



In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy is making attempts to advance in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Novoselivka Persha and Sokol. One attack has been repelled, five more are in progress. The situation is under control.



Defense forces inflict systemic fire damage on the occupiers. So, in particular, the activity of the enemy yesterday led to his significant losses, namely: more than 450 invaders killed and wounded, four tanks, seven armored combat vehicles, three guns, 16 cars, five UAVs and three EW devices were destroyed. In addition, two warehouses with ammunition and one with fuel flew into the air.



In the Kurakhiv direction, our soldiers repulse an enemy assault in the Georgiivka area.



Since the beginning of the day, there have been two skirmishes in the Vremivsk direction near Urozhany. The occupiers, with the support of a tank and two BMPs, tried to break through our defenses. A tank and one infantry fighting vehicle were destroyed. Another BMP moved away. The battle continues - our soldiers destroy enemy attack aircraft.



The enemy's attempt to advance in the Orihiv direction, in the area of ​​Malaya Tokmachka, was also unsuccessful.



In the Dnieper direction, the enemy does not stop trying to dislodge our units from the bridgehead in the Krynok area. The attack of the Russian invaders failed. Loss of positions is not allowed.



The occupiers did not take any active actions in the rest of the directions.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 1,280 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil fir the last 24h. Burn in hell. — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) June 5, 2024

EMPR

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: