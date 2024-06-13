Russia - Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of June 13, 2024.

841 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,764 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 10:30 a.m. June 13, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

During the past day, 126 combat clashes took place.



In general, during the past day, the enemy launched 4 missile strikes on the positions of our troops and populated areas, using 11 missiles, 38 airstrikes (in particular, dropped 56 anti-aircraft missiles), launched about 3,500 attacks, 94 of them from rocket salvo systems.



The Air Force and missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit five areas of concentration of enemy personnel and equipment, three air defense systems and one artillery system.



During the last day, the total losses of the Russian invaders amounted to more than 980 soldiers. Also, the enemy lost 17 tanks, 21 armored combat vehicles, 34 artillery systems, 33 BpLA operational-tactical level, two air defense vehicles, 58 vehicles and 4 units of special equipment.



Since the beginning of this day, 37 combat clashes have already taken place. The invaders carried out 12 airstrikes with the use of 17 anti-aircraft missiles, shelled the positions of our troops and populated areas more than 580 times.



In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy twice unsuccessfully attacked the positions of units of the Defense Forces in the districts of Hlyboki and Tykhi.



According to detailed information, the Russians lost 135 occupiers killed and wounded in this direction over the past day, an armored combat vehicle, an artillery system and six vehicles of the aggressor were destroyed. In addition, six artillery systems were damaged.



In the Kupyansk direction, Russian troops once tried to conduct an assault near Stelmakhivka. They failed and retreated. Fighting continues near Sinkivka and Petropavlivka. The situation is under control.



In the Lyman direction, our defenders repelled the attack of the occupiers in the Grekivka area. Loss of positions is not allowed.



The enemy assault on the Ukrainian defense lines near Verkhnyokamyanskyi in the Siverskyi directions also ended in failure.



Since the beginning of the day, there have already been five combat clashes in the Kramatorsk direction. Three attacks by the Russian occupiers were successfully repelled in the Andriivka area.

Two skirmishes continue near Ivanivskyi. The situation is tense.



Today, the enemy has already made eight attempts to attack the positions of our defenders in the Pokrovsky direction. Six attacks near Novoselivka Persha and Novooleksandrivka were repelled. Fighting continues near Kalinovo.



In the Pokrovsky direction, according to detailed information, the enemy suffered losses over the past day: 242 occupiers were killed and wounded, eight tanks, eight armored combat vehicles, two artillery systems and four cars were destroyed. Two tanks and a car were damaged.



The largest number of clashes since the beginning of the day took place in the Kurakhiv direction.

The enemy has increased his efforts and is trying to break through our defenses in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, and Paraskoviivka. Five enemy attacks were successfully repelled by our soldiers. Seven assault operations are still ongoing. The situation is under the control of the Defense Forces.



According to detailed information, the losses of Russian troops in the past day in this direction amounted to: 85 people killed and wounded, two tanks, three armored fighting vehicles, two artillery systems and seven cars were destroyed.



In the Orihiv direction, the aggressor twice tried to dislodge Ukrainian soldiers from their positions near Mala Tokmachka. The battle continues.



In the rest of the directions, the situation did not undergo significant changes.



The Defense Forces of Ukraine are taking all necessary measures to deter the enemy's offensive, exhaust its combat potential, and stabilize the situation.

Operational information as of 13:30 p.m. June 13, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

Since the beginning of the century, the Russian invaders have been most active in the Kurakhiv, Pokrovsky and Kramatorsk directions. The total number of combat encounters has increased to 41. Our soldiers respond harshly to the assault and offensive actions of the invaders, destroy infantry and equipment.



The border of the Sumy and Chernihiv regions continues to suffer from artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Thus, from the directions of Poroz (Russian Federation) and Moschenoe (Russian Federation), an attack was made on Porozk, from Guevo (Russian Federation) on Myropyll, from Khoromny (Russian Federation) on Yeliny.



At the same time, Russian terrorists from their territory continue to bomb the Kharkiv region with guided aerial bombs. In particular, from the side of Belhorod, the aggressor hit Vovchansk and other settlements of the Vovchansk community with three anti-aircraft guns.



In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy is trying to impose the initiative near Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Stelmakhivka, and Berestovo. One attack was successfully repelled by Ukrainian soldiers, and three more clashes are ongoing. At the same time, the occupiers hit Kupyansk with two anti-aircraft missiles, the Russian aggressor launched three more guided aerial bombs on Ivanovka.



In the Lymanskyi direction, a battle continues near Grekivka.



Seven times since the beginning of the day, the invaders attacked in the Kramatorsk direction.

Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled five enemy assaults. Clashes are currently ongoing near Novy and Andriivka.



The enemy does not abandon his intention to push through our defenses in the Pokrovsky direction.

Fighting continues in the districts of Novooleksandrivka, Kalinovoy and Novoselivka Persha.

Currently, our defenders have repelled six enemy attacks here, two more are ongoing.



It is hot today in the Kurakhiv direction. Since the beginning of the day, units of the Defense Forces have repelled four enemy assaults in this area. Seven more clashes continue near Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka and Paraskoviivka.



In the Dnieper direction, on the left bank of the Dnieper, the aggressor tried unsuccessfully three times to attack our positions near Krynyk. At the same time, the occupiers struck three times with eight anti-aircraft guns in the areas of Olhivka, Chervyn Yar, Mykolaivka and Beryslav settlements.

In the rest of the directions, the situation has not changed much.

