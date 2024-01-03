Russia – Ukraine war updates as of January 3, 2024

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for January 3, 2024.

679 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,603 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Muscovites will continue to use terror tactics against the Ukrainian civilian population, violate the laws and customs of warfare. During the day of January 2, the enemy launched a total of 89 missile and 72 air strikes, in particular by drones of the "Shahed-136/131" type, launched 48 attacks from rocket salvo systems - both at the positions of our troops and at populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and more than 130 wounded civilians, among them children. More than 100 private and multi-apartment residential buildings, other civil and industrial infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions were destroyed and damaged.



The following settlements came under russian airstrikes: Bilogorivka, Serebryansk Forestry of Luhansk Oblast, Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, Georgiivka, Donetsk region; Novodanilivka and Orihiv, Zaporizhzhia region.



About 120 Ukrainian settlements of Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under the artillery fire of the Russian army.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent our troops from moving to dangerous directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



During the past day, 57 combat clashes took place.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 7 attacks near Synkivka and east of Petropavlivka, Kharkiv region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defenses of our troops.



The occupiers did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Lyman direction.



In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers suppressed 6 enemy attacks in the Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka districts of the Donetsk region.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Tavriya" anti-tank missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the aggressor, who does not stop trying to surround the city of Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. Thus, during the past day, Ukrainian troops repelled 8 enemy attacks near Novobakhmutivka, Berdychiv, Avdiivka and another 16 attacks - in the Pervomaiskyi and Nevelskyi districts of the Donetsk region. Southeast of Novobakhmutivka, Ukrainian units improved their tactical position.



The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Mariinka and Shakhtar directions.



In the Zaporizhzhia region, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled an enemy attack near Robotyny, Zaporizhzhia region.



In the Verbovo area, our troops advanced, forcing the Russians to abandon some positions.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" air defense system in the Kherson direction, Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River and continue measures to expand it. The occupiers, despite significant losses, do not stop trying to knock out our units from their occupied positions. During the past day, the enemy made 9 assaults here - they were unsuccessful.

In general, the Defense Forces of Ukraine, with their active actions, continue to cause losses in manpower and equipment to the Russian troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



During the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian aviation has struck 12 areas of concentration of personnel of Muscovites.



Ukrainian units of the missile forces hit 2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 3 anti-aircraft missile complexes, 2 control points of the Russians, 1 of their artillery systems, 1 radar system and a warehouse of fuel and lubricants.



Estimated losses of the enemy according to the results of the past day are: 680 Russian invaders, 7 armored combat vehicles, 15 artillery systems, 3 air defense vehicles, 36 BpLA operational-tactical level, 73 missiles, 26 vehicles and 14 units of special equipment.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 680 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

