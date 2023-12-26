Russia – Ukraine war updates as of December 26, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for December 26, 2023.

671 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,595 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the last Christmas day, 98 military clashes took place. The Russian invaders launched 1 missile and 42 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, fired 56 rounds of rocket launchers at the positions of our troops and at populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



During the last day, the russian invaders again attacked Ukraine using 19 unmanned aerial vehicles of the shahed-136/131 type. Air defense forces and assets destroyed 13 of these attack drones.



The following Ukrainian settlements were hit by the russian airstrikes: Serebryan Forestry of the Luhansk Oblast; Terny, Dibrova, Siversk, Vyimka, Spirne, Vesele, Novobakhmutivka, Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region.



More than 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions also came under the artillery fire of the russian aggressors.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, carries out active diversionary activities in order to prevent our troops from moving to dangerous directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 6 Russian attacks near the village of Synkivka in the Kharkiv region, where the occupiers unsuccessfully tried to break through the defenses of our troops.



In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 29 enemy attacks in the Serebryansk forestry area of Luhansk region and Vesely in Donetsk region.



In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 4 enemy attacks near the settlement of Bohdanivka in Donetsk region.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Tavriya" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the Russians, who do not stop trying to surround the city of Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. Thus, during the past day, 27 attacks by the occupiers east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepovoy, Avdiivka and another 13 were repelled near Pervomaiskyi and Nevelskyi in the Donetsk region.



In the Mariinka direction, the Defense Forces continue to restrain the Russians in the Novomykhailivka district of the Donetsk region, where our defenders stopped 6 attacks.



In the Shakhtarsky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 3 assaults by Muscovites in the Staromayorsky district of the Donetsk region.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces stood in the way of 7 attacks by the occupiers near Robotyne and to the west of Verbove in the Zaporizhia region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" air defense system in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue measures to expand the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnieper. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions. So, during the past day, the Russians carried out 12 assault actions, which were unsuccessful. The occupiers received a decent rebuff and retreated.



At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to actively inflict losses on the Russian troops in terms of manpower and equipment, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



During the past day, the aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck 4 areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.



Also, already tonight, in the area of Feodosia, which is in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the tactical aircraft of our Air Force successfully attacked the large landing ship of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation "Novocherkask" with cruise missiles.



The units of the missile forces hit 4 areas where Russian personnel, weapons, and military equipment are concentrated, 2 of their ammunition depots, and 3 anti-aircraft missile complexes.



Estimated losses of the Russian troops of the past era are: 1,010 occupants, 22 tanks, 37 armored fighting vehicles, 19 artillery systems, 1 air defense vehicle, 22 UAVs of operational-tactical level, 1 cruise missile, 1 ship, 34 cars and 5 units of special equipment.



Regarding the events in the territory temporarily occupied by the enemy. FSB officers of Russia have arrived in the settlement of Dniprovka in the Zaporizhia region, and are searching for and arresting pro-Ukrainian citizens among local residents.

russia's losses in manpower - 1,010 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

