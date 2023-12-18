Russia – Ukraine war updates as of December 18, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for December 18, 2023.

663 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,588 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The Russian Federation continues to ignore the laws and customs of waging war, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at numerous civilian objects of our state.



During the past day, 64 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy carried out 2 missile and 29 air strikes, carried out 47 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



During the last night, the russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine, using 5 unmanned aerial vehicles of the "Shahed-136/131" type. All russian drones were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense.



The Russian occupiers hit the following settlements by airstrikes: Petropavlivka of the Kharkiv region; Terny, Zvanivka, Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, Paraskoviivka of the Donetsk region; Krynky, Olhivka of the Kherson region.



More than 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under the artillery fire of the Russian invaders.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Pivnich" in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 9 enemy attacks in the Sinkivka and Petropavlivka areas of the Kharkiv region.



In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled 8 enemy attacks near Makiivka in the Luhansk region and east of Terni in the Donetsk region.



In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 5 enemy attacks in the Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka districts of the Donetsk region. The defense forces of Ukraine continue to inflict losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment, and are entrenched on the achieved frontiers.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, the Defense Forces continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers. Here, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 16 enemy attacks east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepovoy, Avdiivka, and another 11 - south of Tonenko, Nevelsky, and Pervomaisky, Donetsk region.



In the Mariinka direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine restrain the enemy in the Novomykhailivka district of the Donetsk region, where Ukrainian soldiers repelled 4 enemy attacks.



In the Shakhtarsky direction, the invaders did not carry out offensive actions.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 4 enemy attacks west of Verbovoy and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.



At the same time, in the Melitopol direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, our soldiers will continue to hold occupied positions on the left bank of the Dnieper, conduct counter-battery combat, and inflict fire damage on the enemy's rear.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 2 anti-aircraft missile complexes of the enemy.

Units of the missile forces hit 4 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, artillery and ammunition depots of the enemy.



Estimated losses of the enemy in the last day totaled: 1,090 Russian occupiers, 44 tanks, 60 armored combat vehicles, 38 artillery systems, 3 anti-aircraft guns, 1 anti-aircraft vehicle, 12 BpLA operational-tactical level, 56 vehicles and 4 units of special equipment.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 1,090 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

