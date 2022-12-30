Russia – Ukraine war: daily briefing as of December 30, 2022

Operational information as of 06 a.m. on December 30, 2022 regarding the Russian invasion in Ukraine.



Glory to Ukraine! The three hundred and tenth day of the Russian large-scale invasion has begun.

Over the past day, the enemy launched 85 missile and 35 air strikes, as well as launched 63 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

The danger of air and missile strikes on the country's critical infrastructure remains. The Russian occupiers continue to terrorize the civilian population of Ukraine.

The enemy is trying to advance on the Bakhmutsky and improve the tactical position in the Lymansky and Kupyansk directions.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces have repelled attacks by occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Stelmakhivka and Bilogorivka in the Luhansk region and Soledar, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Kamianka, Avdiivka, Vesele, Vodyane, Krasnohorivka, and Maryinka in the Donetsk region.

The situation remains stable in the Volyn, Polis, Siver, and Slobozhan directions, and no signs of the formation of hostile offensive groups have been detected.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the areas of the settlements of Leonivka of the Chernihiv region were shelled with artillery; Pavlovka - Sumy; Hlyboke, Zelene, Ternova, Staritsa, Vovchansk, Bochkove and Chugunivka in the Kharkiv region. The invaders also used army aircraft for the attack near Velika Pysarivka, Sumy region.

Areas of 17 settlements were affected by fire in the Kupian and Lyman directions. Among them - Dvorichna, Vilshana, Kotlyarivka, Vyshneve and Kamianka of the Kharkiv region; Ploschanka, Chervonopivka, Nevske, Dibrova in the Luhansk region and Torske in the Donetsk region. The enemy struck with army aviation forces near Dibrova.

Areas of 20 settlements were shelled in the Bakhmut direction. In particular, Spirne, Berestov, Bilogorivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Pidgorodne, Bakhmut, Zalizne, New York, Klishchiivka and Kurdyumivka of the Donetsk region. In addition, the occupiers deployed attack UAVs in the districts of Kurdyumivka, Mayorsk, and Zalizny.

In the Avdiyiv direction, the enemy inflicted fire damage near Avdiyivka, Vesely, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region. Airstrikes were recorded near Kamianka and Avdiyivka.

In the Novopavlovsk direction, the invaders were fighting with tanks and barrel artillery near Vugledar, Prechistivka, Zolotaya Niva, Velika Novosilka, and Neskuchny, Donetsk region. An airstrike was carried out in the area of Mykilskoye.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, more than 25 settlements came under the influence of fire. Among them are Stepove, Olhivske, Dorozhnyanka, Mala Tokmachka, Mali Shcherbaki, Myrne in the Zaporizhia region and Beryslav, Kozatske, Ivanivka, Chornobayivka and Stanislav in the Kherson region. Enemy operational-tactical and army aviation operated in the areas of Gulyaipol and Stepovoy of the Zaporizhzhia region and Novosilka - Kherson region.

During the previous day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 12 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment and struck the position of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile complex. And our missile and artillery units hit 5 control points, 5 manpower concentration areas and the occupiers' ammunition depot.

Believe in the Armed Forces! together we will win! Glory to Ukraine!

