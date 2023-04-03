Russia – Ukraine war updates as of April 3, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., April 3, 2023.

404 day of the russian large-scale invasion has begun.

During the past day, the enemy launched 5 missile and 32 air strikes, launched more than 50 attacks from rocket salvo systems.



The probability of launching missile and air strikes throughout the territory of Ukraine remains high, because the enemy will continue to use terror tactics.



The enemy is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdyivka and Maryinka directions - more than 70 russian attacks were repulsed. Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka remain at the epicenter of hostilities.



On the Volyn, Poliske, Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.



During the day, the russian occupiers shelled Volfyne, Basivka, Ryasne, and Mezenivka in the Sumy Oblast, as well as Veterinarne, Gatyshche, Velikiy Burluk, and Kolodyazne in the Kharkiv Oblast.



Kamianka, Petro-Ivanivka, Dvorichna, Kutkivka, Zapadne, Masyutivka and Krokhmalne in the Kharkiv Oblast and Novoselivske in the Luhansk Oblast came under enemy fire in the Kupyansk direction.



On the Lyman direction, during the day, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Bilogorivka and Verkhnyokamyanskyi. Nevske and Bilogorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Torske, Spirne and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast were hit by artillery fire.



On Bakhmut direction, the enemy does not stop storming Bakhmut, trying to take it under complete control. Ukrainian soldiers repelled more than 20 enemy attacks. Also, our defenders repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the area of the settlement of Ivanovske. Vasyukivka, Orihovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Kostyantynivka, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Zalizne and New York of the Donetsk Oblast were affected by enemy shelling.



The russian occupiers carried out offensive actions in the Avdyivka and Maryinka directions.

In the districts of Avdyivka, Pervomaisky and Maryinka, he was not successful. During the last day, Ukrainian soldiers repelled more than 15 enemy attacks near Maryinka and Avdiyivka alone. In addition, the invaders shelled Orlivka, Tonenka, Severna, Netaylovo, Krasnohorivka, and Georgiyivka in the Donetsk Oblast.



During the day, the enemy shelled the settlements of Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Vugledar, Prechistivka, Velyka Novosilka, Vremivka, and Neskuchne in the Shakhtarsky direction.



On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy did not conduct active operations, improving defensive lines and positions. He shelled more than 30 settlements that were not far from the battle line.

Among them are Olhivske, Gulyaipole, Biloghirya, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriyivka, Kamianske, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as Zolota Balka, Tomarine, Kozatske, Ivanivka, Zelenivka, Komysany, Bilozerka, and Kherson.



The russian occupiers continue the forced passporting of the population of the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast. In particular, in Melitopol, the invaders are forcing school teachers to renounce Ukrainian citizenship and obtain Russian passports by June 1 of this year.



During the day, the Ukrainian aviation carried out 8 strikes on the concentration areas of the occupiers, and units of missile troops and artillery hit 1 control point, 3 areas of concentration of manpower, 3 positions of anti-aircraft defense equipment and 6 other important enemy objects.

Last, but not the least, during the last day russia's losses in manpower was the following:

russia’s losses in manpower - 610 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Good morning. — Ukraine Front Lines (@EuromaidanPR) April 3, 2023

Photo credit: The General Staff of Ukraine

