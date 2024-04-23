Russia - Ukraine war update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last operational 24 hours for April 23, 2024.

During the past day, 86 combat clashes took place.

In total, the enemy launched 6 missile and 77 air strikes, carried out approx 100 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas.



At night, the Russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine, using 16 unmanned aerial vehicles of the "Shahed" type. 15 of these attack UAVs were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine.

15 out of 16 Russian attack drones intercepted during the night over Ukraine. — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) April 23, 2024



During the past day, the following settlements were hit by the russian airstikes: Zolochiv, Vovchansk, Prykolotne, Dergachi, Senkovo of the Kharkiv region; Belogorivka of the Luhansk Region; Siversk, Spirne, Ivanivske, New York, Novokalynove, Berdychi, Oleksandropil, Semenivka, Illinka, Netaylove, Karlivka, Vodyane, Kostyantynivka, Novomykhailivka, Urozhane, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Orihiv, Mala Tokmachka of the Zaporizhzhia region; Novoberislav, Beryslav of the Kherson region.



More than 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent our troops from moving to dangerous directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border.



The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Kupyansk direction.



In the Lymansky direction, the enemy carried out 19 attacks in the areas of Serebryansk Forestry and the settlements of Nadia, Novoyehorivka in Luhansk Oblast, and Terna and Torske in Donetsk Oblast.



In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 16 attacks in the areas of Zolotarivka, Spirne, Viimka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 18 attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Semenivka, Umanske, Keramik, Berdychi, Pervomaiske, Ocheretyne, Novokalynov, Yasnobrodivka and Netaylovye settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Georgiyivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodyane, Mykilske, and Urozhane settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops more than 20 times.



In the Orykhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 3 times in the Staromayorsky district of the Donetsk region and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.



In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. So, during the past day, the enemy launched 7 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops.



At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle.



During the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck 2 anti-aircraft missile complexes and 16 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment.



Units of missile troops damaged 1 control point, 2 air defense vehicles and 1 area of concentration of personnel of the Russian occupiers.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 800 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) April 23, 2024

EMPR

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: