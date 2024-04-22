Russia - Ukraine war update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last operational 24 hours for April 22, 2024.

789 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,713 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past day, 85 combat clashes took place.



In total, the enemy launched 4 missile and 45 air strikes, carried out.



71 shelling from rocket systems of salvo fire at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. A number of high-rise buildings and other objects of civil infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



At night, the Russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine, using 7 attack drones. 5 drones were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine.

During the night of April 22, 2024, the Russian forces attacked with seven attack drones from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea and three S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from occupied Donetsk region.

UA forces destroyed:

5/7 BpLA "Shahed-136/131";

0/3 of S-300 missiles;… — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) April 22, 2024



During the past day the following Ukrainian settlements were hit by the russian airstrikes: the Kharkiv city of the Kharkiv region; Nevske, Belogorivka, Luhansk region; Terny, Stavky, Torske, Novosadove, Yampolivka, Ocheretino, Solovyove, Berdychi, Stupochki, Oleksandropil, Semenivka, Netaylove, Kostyantynivka, Katerynivka, Antonivka, Vodyane, Staromayorske, Urozhajne of the Donetsk region; Robotine of the Zaporizhzhia region; Vesele of the Kherson region.



More than 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent the transfer of our troops to dangerous directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border.



The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Kupyansk direction.



In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 17 times in the areas of Serebryansk forestry in Luhansk region and Terni in Donetsk region.



In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 14 attacks in the areas of settlements of Belogorivka of the Luhansk region; Verkhnokamianske, Vyimka, Bohdanivka of the Donetsk region.



In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 16 attacks in the areas of Ocheretine, Berdychi, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, Netaylove, and Pervomayske settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Georgiyivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodyane, and Urozhaine settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops 23 times.



In the Orykhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 4 times in the districts of Staromayorsky of the Donetsk region, and Robotyny of the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up his intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper and made 4 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops.



At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 9 areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated. Also, the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine destroyed 2 Kh-59 guided air missiles.



Units of missile troops damaged 1 personnel concentration area and 1 enemy UAV control point.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 730 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) April 22, 2024

