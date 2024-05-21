Russia - Ukraine war latest news and updates of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last operational 24 hours for May 21, 2024.

818 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,742 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 10:30 a.m. May 21, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

Since the beginning of the day, there have been 94 combat clashes. The Russian invaders are attacking our positions, using the advantage in manpower and equipment. However, Ukrainian soldiers steadfastly defend their native land, resolutely repulse enemy attacks, and in some areas counterattack and, as a result, improve their tactical position.



During the day, the enemy launched three missile strikes (using three missiles), 35 airstrikes (in particular, using 48 anti-aircraft missiles) and 367 kamikaze drone strikes on the territory of Ukraine. He carried out almost 2,800 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas using various types of weapons.



In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian invaders tried 10 times to dislodge our units from their occupied positions. Ukrainian soldiers repelled six enemy attempts to advance in the direction of the settlement of Liptsi, as well as an assault in the direction of Pletenivka - Vovchansk. The situation remains tense in the Staritsa area, where one attack from the direction of Novaya Tavolzhanka (Russian Federation) was repelled. Two more attacks from Bugruvatka continue.



In turn, the Ukrainian defenders counterattack and take measures to strengthen the stability of the defense.



In the Kupyansk direction, the number of enemy attacks has increased to 12. Fighting continues in the areas of Sinkivka, Ivanivka, and Novoyehorivka settlements. In the direction of Berestovo, our defenders repelled two enemy assaults. The situation is under control, measures are being taken to stabilize the situation.



Loss of positions was not allowed in the Lyman direction. The enemy's attempt to advance in the area of Terna was suppressed.



In the Siversky direction, our defenders repelled 10 enemy assaults in the areas of Bilogorivka, Vyimka, and Rozdolivka. Another battle near Belogorivka continues. The aggressor is not successful.



A total of 10 attacks were repelled in the Kramatorsk direction. Thus, the Russian occupiers unsuccessfully tried five times to wedge themselves into the defensive lines of our troops in the Klishchiivka area, three times near Andriivka, as well as in the Novy and Ivanovsky areas.



In this direction, the losses of the enemy currently amount to 135 people and 50 units of equipment.

In particular, a tank, two armored personnel carriers were destroyed, and the Burel R&D station was damaged.



The Pokrovsky direction remains the hottest on the entire line of battle. Since the beginning of the day, the number of enemy assaults has increased to 37. The enemy has tried 15 times to advance from Ocheretiny in the direction of Novooleksandrivka, Kalinovoy, Progress, Yevgenivka, heavy battles continue. In addition, the Russian invaders do not stop trying to break through our defenses in the area of Novoselyvka First, Severny and Netaylovy. In some areas, the situation requires our troops to conduct a maneuver. Defense forces are taking measures to repel the enemy and stabilize the situation.



In the Kurakhiv direction, our defenders continue to suppress the activity of the enemy, who has unsuccessfully attacked our positions twice since the beginning of the day.



In the Vremivsk direction, the situation did not undergo significant changes, however, the aggressor concentrated a significant number of means of fire damage in the Staromayorsky district and increased its intensity. Measures are being taken to stabilize the situation.



In the Dnieper direction, the situation has not changed. Today, the enemy did not conduct active offensive actions in the Toretsk, Gulyaipil and Orihiv directions.



Ukrainian soldiers inflict fire damage on the enemy, exhausting him along the entire front line.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 1,380 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

