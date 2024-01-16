Digitization of the Ukrainian army to be unlocked soon

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will soon consider draft law No. 10062, which will unlock the digitization of the Ukrainian army.



The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will consider draft law No. 10062 in the near future. The document unlocks the digitization of the Ukrainian army and will allow it to operate more mobile and efficiently both on the battlefield and in the rear.

Why is this important?

ZP No. 10062 is critically important for Ukraine's defense capability.

The implementation of its provisions will facilitate the rapid collection, processing and use of military data, and will finally translate services and processes for military personnel into a convenient digital format.

What does ZP No. 10062 introduce?

The draft law gives the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine the opportunity to strengthen cyber defense and the right to place its IT systems in the military cloud storage of NATO member countries.

Thanks to this:

air defense assets that currently protect national data centers from constant missile attacks will be released (instead, this resource will be used to cover other military and civilian infrastructure objects);

the access of the Defense Forces of Ukraine to intelligence allies will be accelerated and expanded;

the development and deployment of new combat systems and electronic services for the military will be accelerated;

data protection against enemy cyberattacks, etc. will be strengthened.

The draft law provides for the improvement of the register of conscripts, conscripts and reservists, in particular, in terms of establishing interaction between registers, use of data on military records, etc.

The draft law introduces the possibility of creating and using a digital military accounting document (certificate).

Thanks to the draft law, a register of servicemen of the Armed Forces and the State Service of Special Transport will be created, which will allow providing online services to servicemen.

A portal of electronic services for military personnel and conscripts will be created. For example, it will be possible to provide the status of the UBD online, offline and automatically if the necessary data is available in the system.

The Ministry of Defense and the General Staff support the bill. We hope for a positive vote today by deputies in the Verkhovna Rada.

