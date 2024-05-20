Russia - Ukraine war latest news and updates of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last operational 24 hours for May 20, 2024.

817 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,741 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 10:30 a.m. May 20, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

Over the past 24 hours, 140 combat clashes took place, the enemy launched five missile strikes using six missiles, shot down 79 anti-aircraft missiles during 55 air strikes, used 1,066 russian iranian attack drones for strikes, including 82 drones. The invaders fired 4,056 times at the positions of our troops and peaceful settlements with various types of weapons, of which 118 were fired from rocket salvo systems.



On the night of May 20, 2024, the russian occupiers attacked Kharkiv Oblast with an "Iskander-M" ballistic missile, and also hit the territory of Ukraine with 29 attack drones from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk regions (Russian Federation). As a result of anti-aircraft combat, all 29 "Shahed" were shot down in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Poltava and Lviv regions.



Over the past day, the Air Force and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two personnel concentration areas, four control points, three artillery systems and an anti-aircraft missile complex.



In general, the total losses of the Russian invaders amounted to about 1,400 people last day. Also, the enemy lost 14 tanks, 35 armored combat vehicles, 50 artillery systems, two anti-aircraft guns, four air defense vehicles, 81 operational-tactical BpLA, a missile, one ship, 60 vehicles and two units of special equipment.



The defense forces continue to focus their main efforts on a decent rebuff to the invaders. Since the beginning of the day, the situation at the front has escalated, the Russian invaders have carried out 533 attacks on the positions of our troops, used more than 50 drones. At that time, there were more than 30 combat clashes, one missile strike and one airstrike each.



In the Kharkiv direction, the Defense Forces repulse an enemy attack in the direction of the village of Staritsa. The situation is under control. In addition, our units carried out measures to strengthen defensive lines and positions in certain areas.



According to the updated data, the total losses of the invaders in this direction amounted to 261 people and 40 units of weapons and military equipment over the past day. Our soldiers destroyed one tank, an artillery system, eight units of automobile and special equipment and 13 unmanned aerial vehicles. In addition, two tanks, one armored combat vehicle, eight artillery systems and six vehicles were damaged.



In the Kupyansk direction, our defenders successfully repelled the enemy attack in the Sinkivka direction. In turn, in some areas, Ukrainian soldiers conduct assault operations. The situation is under control.



In the Sivirsky direction, the number of enemy attacks has slightly decreased compared to the previous day. At this time, two military clashes are ongoing. The invaders are trying to dislodge Ukrainian units in the Rozdolivka region of Donetsk region. During the Last day, the occupiers paid a heavy price for their activity, losing 99 people wounded and dead and 21 units of weapons and military equipment. In particular, two tanks, eight armored fighting vehicles and an anti-aircraft missile complex were destroyed.



In the Kramatorsk direction, two attempts of the enemy to advance in the Ivanivskyi and Andriivka districts have already been repulsed today. Two more skirmishes continue near Klishchiivka. The enemy has no success. The situation is under control.



In the Pokrovsky direction, the situation is tense at the moment. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops 12 times. Fighting continues in Yevhenivka, Lozova, Sokol, Novopokrovsky, and Novoselivka Persha districts. A tense situation southwest of Ocheretiny. Measures are being taken to stabilize the situation.



Today, the losses of the enemy in the Pokrovsky direction in the amount of 45 servicemen and five armored combat vehicles have already been confirmed.



According to accurate data, last day the invaders here lost a total of 350 people irretrievably and wounded, as well as 20 units of military equipment.



In the Kurakhiv direction, three enemy attacks continue near Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka. The situation is under control. And two enemy assaults have already been successfully repulsed in Vodyanyi and Krasnohorivka districts.



In the direction of Vremivsk, the occupiers of this era have already made two attempts to advance near Staromayorsk. One has been repelled, another battle continues. Loss of positions is not allowed.



In the Dnieper direction, fighting continues near Krynyk. Our defenders have already repelled another attack today. The enemy had no success.



Ukrainian defenders are doing everything they can to hold defensive lines and positions, causing significant losses to the enemy. The command is taking measures to allocate appropriate reserves and means of fire damage.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 1,400 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

