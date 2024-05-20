Two russian ships destroyed in occupied Crimea

Preliminarily, two ships were destroyed in occupied Crimea on the night of May 19, according to the spokesman of the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk.

Context: Yesterday, the Ukrainian Navy reported the targeting of the Russian Black Sea Fleet's minesweeper, project 266-M "Kovrovets".

A minesweeper is a special-purpose ship, the task of which is to search for, detect and destroy sea mines and guide ships through mine barriers.



The destroyed ship was modified and differed from its Soviet predecessors in more advanced equipment for finding and destroying mines, as well as a reduced acoustic field. Its length is 61 meters, and the crew is almost 70 people.

However, some sources spread information that a small missile ship "Cyclone" was destroyed in Sevastopol on the night of May 19, 2024.

In the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, the ship of the Russian Navy "Zyklon", which is the carrier of "Calibers", was probably attacked. This is reported by Krymsky Veter.

"Today, a 70-75-meter long ship was located near the Kuryachya pier, near which the missile strike was carried out, the monitoring group reports… After lunch, the ship was no longer here," the message reads.

The publication notes that the Zyklon missile boat, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles, was probably hit.

The information regarding the second ship, namely the "Cyclone", is still being verified. At the same time, he added that the probability of hitting the Cyclone is "quite high."

"There is a fairly high probability that there are no longer any cruise missile carriers in Crimea... But let's wait for the results."

