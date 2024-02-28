Macron’s proposal to send NATO troops to Ukraine opens up a ‘terrifying scenario’, Vatican says 

Macron’s proposal to send NATO troops to Ukraine opens up a ‘terrifying scenario’.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s proposal that Europe could send ground troops to Ukraine opens up a "terrifying scenario."

This was stated by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Censor.NET reports citing Vatican News.

"It’s frightening. Because it will bring about the escalation we have always sought to avoid. I’m not saying it would be an apocalyptic scenario, because that would be too strong a word at the moment, but terrifying," he said.

The Cardinal Secretary of State suggested that Macron's proposal could be linked to the fact that after two years of war, "there is still no prospect of a solution on the horizon, either military or through negotiations".

“The ideal thing would be to find a way for both sides to start talking and dialogue.I believe that if we talk, we can then find a solution. The important thing is that there is the will to do it,” Parolin added.

Macron's proposal for NATO troops in Ukraine

On 26 February, French President Emmanuel Macron said at a working meeting of about 20 European leaders that NATO could send troops to help Ukraine. The main problem, he said, is that there is no consensus on this issue.

The United States, Germany, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Poland, Belgium, Spain, and Italy have announced their intention not to send troops to Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that "there are no plans to deploy NATO combat troops in Ukraine".

Russian President Putin's spokesman Peskov said that if NATO troops are on the territory of Ukraine, a war between Russia and NATO is inevitable.

Ukraine Front Lines

