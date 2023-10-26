Europe continues to help russia in the production of deadly Iskander and Kinzhal missiles

Russia continues receiving components for Iskander and Kinzhal missiles from Europe and other countries via intermediary companies. These types of missiles then actively used by russia for air attacks on Ukraine.

In particular, the Machine Building Design Bureau (KBM) receives American chips for missiles from China. They are purchased by the Moscow-based ETC Electronics LLC, established in 2021, from the Chinese ETC Electronics Limited.

KBM receives other components for missiles from Europe. For example, heat and cold chambers are imported from Poland through the Moscow-based Ostek-Test LLC, and lathes for KBM are purchased in Germany by KEB-Rus LLC, according to an investigation of the Latvian media outlet The Insider.

Ukraine Front Lines

