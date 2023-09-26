Russian military kill Ukrainians in occupation for refusal to receive russian passports

On the night of September 16, 2023, Russian military abducted Anastasia Saksahanska and her husband Valery from their home on Komarova Street in the temporarily occupied village of Mali Kopani in occupied Kherson region. The couple’s little daughter Marharyta was in the house while her mom and dad were taken away.

Anastasia was soon found dead in the forest near Radensk, Oleshky community. The woman was shot in the head. Her husband Valery’s body was found in Kopani. The family’s friends say that the reason for the couple’s murder may be their refusal to cooperate with the occupiers and receive Russian passports.

Anastasia Saksahanska was 25. She had a medical degree in obstetrics and worked as a nurse-anesthesiologist at the Klymenko II-level perinatal center in Kherson. She and her husband raised their daughter Marharyta. Anastasia loved spending time with her family and friends. She is remembered as a cheerful person with a good sense of humor.

“Anastasia was so fun-loving. That’s what we remember her for: her smiles and laughter. She was easy going, ready to go somewhere, do something. She easily got in with new people. We were at medical school together, in the same group. She dreamed about a wedding, a baby... Her life was simply taken away...” said Anastasia Saksahanska’s groupmate, Valeriya Nikitiuk.

“Nastia was the sunshine of our team, always smiling and bright,” added Antonina Pshenychna, a colleague of the deceased.

Anastasia Saksahanska is survived by her daughter, mother, sister and other relatives.

Ukraine Front Lines