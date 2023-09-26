Ukraine under russian attack. The situation in the regions as of this morning September 26, 2023.

Kherson region



Over the past day, the enemy launched 93 attacks, firing 491 shells from mortars, artillery, "Grads", tanks, AGS, VKK, aviation and UAVs, one of them - a rocket. As a result of Russian aggression, 6 people died, 10 more were injured.

This morning, the enemy attacked Olhivka from aviation, shelled Kiselivka and Kherson. There are victims.

Kharkiv region



Yesterday, the enemy massively shelled populated areas of Chuguyiv, Kupyan and Izyum districts. During the day, the enemy shelled Vovchansk several times. Private residential buildings, commercial buildings, and cars were damaged in the city. The city landfill was on fire. A 73-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman were injured and hospitalized.

Dnipropetrovsk region



At night, the aggressor shelled Nikopolshchyna three times with heavy artillery. The district center, Myrivska and Chervonogrigorivska communities came under attack. 3 private houses and 2 farm buildings were damaged. 40 solar panels were broken.

Also at dawn there was an explosion of a ballistic missile in Kryvyi Rih. One of the enterprises was hit in the city. Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul reported that there were no victims or victims.

Zaporizhzhia region



Over the past day, Russian military personnel carried out 124 strikes on 23 towns and villages in the line of fire. A 64-year-old resident of Gulyaipol was injured as a result of the artillery fire. Enemy artillery also killed a 70-year-old resident of Plavni.

Mykolaiv region



Yesterday, enemy artillery fire was recorded on the open territory outside the population centers. At night in the Berezneguvat community, a fire broke out at an agricultural enterprise as a result of the fall of debris from an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle shot down by air defense forces. The fire has now been extinguished. No casualties so far. Detailed information is being clarified.

Sumy region



At night, the enemy launched a mortar shelling of the Znob-Novgorod community. Two explosions were recorded.

Odesa region

Odesa region suffered from air attacks on the night of September 26, 2023 over which the russian occupiers launched Shahed drones attack. The attack was again aimed at the port and border infrastructure of the Izmail district of Odesa region.



"The Danube suffered as a result of being hit. There is a fact that a motor vehicle caught fire in the waiting area for registration. There is information about two injured drivers who were given medical assistance. There was also a serious risk for the passengers of the bus that was preparing to cross the border. The border infrastructure at the international point was damaged pass", said the spokeswoman of the Southern Defense Forces Nataliya Gumenyuk.

Ukraine Front Lines