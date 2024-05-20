North Korean missile fired by Russian army against Ukraine contained 290 foreign components

290 microelectronic components manufactured by more than 25 foreign companies were found in the North Korean ballistic missile fired by Russia against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise Oleksandr Ruvin.

"For example, just one fragment identified as a sample of a North Korean ballistic missile contained 290 foreign-made microelectronic components. These components mostly ensure navigation of the missile, they are produced by more than 25 companies headquartered in the USA, China, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, etc.," the report reads.

"It shoud be noted that imported microelectronic components are the basis of all types of russian missiles. Thus, the conclusions by Ukrainian and foreign experts testify to the importance of controlling the export of commercial electronic components as well as the aggressor country’s dependence on foreign technologies," Ruvin said.

Earlier it was reported that russian companies import tantalum capacitors, which are used for manufacturingmissiles and drones, through a number of countries, including Ukraine’s allies.

Ukraine Front Lines

