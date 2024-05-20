Ukraine under fire. The situation in the regions as of May 20, 2024

Ukraine under fire. The situation in the regions as of this morning May 20, 2024.

Mykolaiv Oblast



In the morning in the Mykolaiv district, as a result of the downing of an enemy UAV, debris damaged the roof and ceiling of a private house. There was a fire, the woman received bodily injuries in the form of burns

Yesterday, May 19, at 07:38 a.m. and 17:42 p.m., the water area of Ochakivska community was under enemy artillery fire, at 21:33, the enemy directed an FPV-type kamikaze drone at Kutsurubska community. There are no casualties.

Dnipropetrovsk region



Until late in the evening, the enemy continued to attack Nikopol region. The morning began with attacks. The aggressor targeted the area with kamikaze drones and artillery. The communities of Nikopol, Marganetska and Pokrovska were affected. 2 private houses and an outbuilding were damaged. People survived.

Kherson region



the Russian military targeted the residential quarters of the populated areas of the region, in particular, a high-rise building and 21 private houses were damaged. The objects of communal and agricultural infrastructure were hit. 8 people were injured.

Zaporizhia region



During the day, the occupiers struck the Zaporizhia region 378 times. 8 settlements were under enemy fire. There were 4 reports of house destruction.

Kharkiv region



Yesterday afternoon, the Russians shelled the territory of the Central Park of Culture and Recreation in Kharkiv: 2 women were injured. Yesterday at 11:10 a.m. in the village of Cherkaska Lozova, 28 people were injured, including 2 ambulance workers, and 6 people died as a result of "Iskander-M" shelling. In total, 12 people were killed and 38 people were injured in the region as a result of shelling during the day.

Sumy region



During the day of May 19, the enemy carried out 43 shelling of the border. 236 explosions were recorded. At night and in the morning, the Russians launched 11 shellings. 49 explosions were recorded.

Donetsk region



In total, the Russians shelled populated areas of Donetsk region 15 times during the day. On May 19, the Russians injured 3 residents of Donetsk region: 2 in Severny and 1 in Katerynivka.



Ukraine Front Lines

