Ukraine under fire - the situation in the regions for the day March 6, 2024.

Sumy region


the Russians wounded 7 people, including a 10-year-old boy, during a night terrorist attack. 11 apartment buildings, a preschool and about 20 cars were damaged. At night and in the morning, the Russians carried out 13 shellings of Krasnopil, Bilopol, Sumy, Esman, Znob-Novgorod, and Seredino-Bud communities.

Odesa region


18 martyrs were shot down over the region. As a result of falling fragments of downed drones, another recreational facility, a gas pipeline and residential buildings were damaged in Odesa district.

Khmelnytskyi region


Air defense forces destroyed 6 kamikaze drones. The Soviet Union damaged the infrastructure object: several settlements were cut off. There is damage to the roof and ceiling of a private house.

Donetsk region


This night, rioters injured 1 person in Pokrovsk. On March 5, the Russians killed 1 person in Krasnohorivka. Numerous damages to buildings, high-rise buildings and administrative buildings were recorded in the region.

Kharkiv region


At night, the educational institution was hit. About 20 settlements were hit by enemy artillery and mortar attacks. In the village On May Day, the enemy shelled the building of the educational institution. In the city of Vovchansk, a private house was on fire as a result of shelling. In the village The Russians killed 1 person in Kurilivka.

Kherson region


During the day, rioters injured 2 people, mutilated objects of critical infrastructure, a museum, a creative center and cars. Hits were also recorded in the port infrastructure, a park, a gas pipeline, an inviolability point, a garage and an airport.

Dnipropetrovsk region


In Nikopol rayon, the Soviet Union damaged a power line. At midnight, Ukrainian defense forces shot down a drone over the Dnipro district.

Zaporizhzhia region


A total of 328 strikes were recorded in 6 settlements - 11 reports were received about the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities. People are whole.

Mykolaiv region

The russian enemy artillery shelling reported in Ochakivska and Kutzurbska communities. No victims.

