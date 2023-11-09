Ukraine under fire: the situation in the region on November 8,2023

Ukraine under fire - the situation in the regions during the day, November 9, 2023.

Kherson region

Around 09:00 in the morning, the Russian army shelled the Belozersk community - a 50-year-old woman was killed. During the day, the enemy carried out 85 shellings - aimed at residential quarters, a cell tower and an indomitable point in Beryslav district; 2 people were injured.

Donetsk region

Rashists carried out 18 attacks on the civilian population - 2 people died (in Rai-Olexandrivka and Severny); 1 person injured (Chasiv Yar); 5 private houses, 5 garages, a school, a government institution, cars were damaged. It became known about a civilian killed as a result of enemy artillery shelling in Siversk on November 7.

Dnipropetrovsk region

During the night, defenders from the "East" PMK destroyed the aggressor's rocket. the enemy shelled Nikopolshchyna. The occupiers hit the Marganets community with heavy artillery. No victims.

Kharkiv region

The enemy launched airstrikes on Petropavlivka. Artillery fired repeatedly in the Kupyan, Chuguyiv and Izyum districts - a 48-year-old civilian died; residential and private houses and kindergartens were damaged.

Zaporizhzhia region

The USSR made 131 strikes on 20 settlements - 14 reports of the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities. No casualties.

Mykolaiv region

the enemy made artillery strikes on the open territory near the village. Solonchaki No victims.

