Ukraine restores 410 medical institutions damaged by russia

Ukraine restores 410 medical institutions damaged by war - Ministry of Health

As of mid-October this year, 410 medical facilities in Ukraine that were damaged as a result of Russia's full-scale invasion have been fully restored. Another 413 have been partially restored.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine (MOH).

It is noted that most of the restored medical facilities are in Mykolaiv, Dnipro, Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions.

"Today, the process of restoring medical infrastructure is a priority for the state. After all, every patient in every corner of Ukraine should have unimpeded access to the necessary medical care. That is why, despite the systematic shelling and bombing by the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Health together with partners is working to restore medical infrastructure," the statement said.

In total, for more than 19 months of full-scale war, Russians have damaged 1449 medical facilities and destroyed another 190 facilities completely (beyond repair). The medical infrastructure of Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipro, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Kyiv regions suffered the greatest losses.

Ukraine Front Lines

Tags: