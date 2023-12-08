Russian strategic aviation attacks Ukraine after 80 days pause

In the morning, the air defense forces of Ukraine destroyed 14 out of 19 cruise missiles of KH-101/555/55 types with which 10 Russian TU-95 strategic bombers attacked Ukraine, the Air Force reported.

Some of the Russian missiles were aimed at the infrastructure of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, and the other at Kyiv.

A car damaged by rocket debris, Kyiv region, December 8, 2023. Photo: Kyiv region police/Facebook

Law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of the air attack on the Kyiv region, which was carried out by Russian troops on the morning of December 8. Debris from downed rockets damaged 3 private houses and a car. There are no injured.

According to the law enforcement officers, the missiles launched by Russia did not reach their targets due to the work of the air defense forces.

Policemen and bomb technicians of the Kyiv region, rescuers and representatives of the gas service are working at the places of destruction.

Consequences of a Russian missile attack, Kyiv region, December 8, 2023. Photo: Kyiv Region Police/Facebook

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration clarified that as of 11:00 a.m. on December 8, it is known about the damage to three private homes in two districts of Kyiv region. In the houses, windows and doors were broken, facades were cut, walls were partially destroyed.

There were no casualties or injuries as a result of the attack.

Fragments of a shot down missile launched by Russia on the territory of a private home, Kyiv region, December 8, 2023. Photo: Kyiv region police/Facebook

What is known about the attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine on the morning of December 8, 2023

On December 8, Russian troops attacked the capital and the region with cruise missiles. All targets were destroyed on approach to the city. Previously, about 10 bombers launched cruise missiles of the KH-101/555/55 types from the Engels region of the Saratov Region. The air alarm in the capital lasted almost 2 hours.

Kyiv Regional Military administration reported that no hits were recorded in the region, but there was damage to buildings.

Ukraine Front Lines

