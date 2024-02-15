Russian massive attack on Ukraine: 50% of missiles intercepted

On the night of February 15, 2024, the russian invaders attacked Ukraine with Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 air-based cruise missiles, Calibr sea-based cruise missiles, Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, and guided by Kh-59 air missiles.

A total of 26 rocket launches of various types were recorded:

- 12 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles from T-95ms strategic bombers (from the Engels military airfield area, russia);

- 6 "Iskander-M"/ KN-23 ballistic missiles (from the Voronezh area, russia);

- 2 Kalibr cruise missiles (from the Novorossiysk area, russia);

- 4 Kh-59 guided air missiles (from the temporary occupied Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine and from the Kursk region, russia);

- 2 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles (from the Belgorod region, russia).

The forces and means of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine intercepted 13 missiles of various types:

8 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles;

1 "Iskander-M"/KN-23 ballistic missile;

2 Calibr cruise missiles;

2 Kh-59 guided air missiles.

Analysis of intercepted russian missiles are as follows:

8/12 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles,

1/6 ballistic missiles "Iskander-M"/ KN-23,

2/2 Calibr cruise missiles,

2/4 guided air missiles Kh-59,

0/2 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles.

Consequences of the morning russian combined and massive air attack on Ukraine

In the Myrhorod district of the Poltava region, a warehouse was hit, as a result of which there was a fire on an area of 100 "squares", without victims or victims.

More than 10 rockets flew at the Lviv region, the anti-aircraft defenses handled this attack well, but in Lviv, one hit an infrastructure object. In 16 residential buildings in Lviv, part of the windows were blown out by the blast wave, cars parked nearby were damaged.

In the Kyiv region: all russian missiles were shot down by air defense. Falling fragments of missiles were recorded in two settlements of one of the districts of the region. There is already information about damage to 7 private houses, several farm buildings and a car. Houses have broken windows, damaged facades, and roofs.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the russian missiles attacked civil infrastructure facilities.

In Zaporizhzhia, there is a hit on an infrastructure object.

In the Khmelnytskyi region, the russian enemy struck civilian objects, without casualties.

An air target was shot down in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. Due to falling debris, the roofs of commercial buildings were on fire. The fire has been extinguished.

In the Kharkiv region as a result of the night shelling in Chuguyev, three people were killed and five others were injured. The russian fire completely destroyed the residential building.

UKFL

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print

