Russian ballistic missiles attack on Kyiv resulted more than 50 victims and massive damages

53 people, including 6 children, were injured as a result of the enemy's night attack on Kyiv, - the city mayor Vitaliy Klitschko informs.

As a result of the nighttime enemy ballistic attack on Kyiv, 53 people were injured.

20 of them, including 2 children, were hospitalized. Medics provided assistance to 33 victims on the spot. In particular, to 6 children, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reports.

the Russians fired S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles and Iskander cruise missiles, the General Staff reports.

Air defense forces managed to shoot down all the targets, but fragments of rockets fell in four districts of the capital:

In Holosiivskyi district: debris fell on the road;

In Darnytskyi district: a private house with an area of 400 m² caught fire;

In Desniansky district: a fire broke out due to debris on the 7th floor of a 9-story residential building, 8 cars were also on fire in the yard of the building. 17 people were evacuated from the house.

In Dniprovsky district: the blast wave knocked out windows in two residential buildings, 1 private house caught fire and 3 more houses were damaged by debris, but without catching fire. There is damage to the water supply network, Kyiv military regional administration reports.

Later it was informed that in the Dniprovsky district, 35 private houses remain without electricity due to damage to power lines by rocket fragments.

Specialists of DTEK "Kyivski Elektromerezhi" are working on the restoration of electricity supply - it will be restored approximately by 2:00 p.m., Kyiv military regional administration informs.

Ukraine Front Lines

