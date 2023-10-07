Home NEWS UKRAINE Over 200 Ukrainian companies launched drone production in a year

Over the past year, more than 200 companies have started developing drones in Ukraine. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during the "Hour of Questions to the Government" in the Verkhovna Rada.

He noted that approaches to the development of the Ukrainian defense industry have been radically changed.

"Now the path of a drone from development to purchase is as short as possible. Over the year, drone production has increased a hundredfold. More than 200 Ukrainian companies have started developing drones," Shmyhal said.

A new company has also been established on the basis of Ukroboronprom in accordance with modern corporate governance standards, he added.

In addition, one of the government's priorities is to implement a rapid recovery program. In 2023, UAH 62.3 billion was allocated from the Fund for Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression for various recovery programs.

"The government's eRecovery program is being actively implemented. Payments for housing repairs for 16 thousand Ukrainian families have been approved. Housing certificates are being introduced for those whose homes have been completely destroyed," noted Shmyhal.

Fedorov promised more attacks by Ukrainian drones on Russian ships, as Ukraine's drone production in 2023 increased more than 100 times compared to 2022.

Ukraine is developing its own analog of the Russian Lancet kamikaze drone, called Perun. According to the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, there are manufacturers who have already made a corresponding product.

To remind, What drones Ukraine is using against russia and how Ukraine is building its drone empire here.

