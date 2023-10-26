Massive destructions near the Khmelnytskyi NPP after russian drones attack: official data

On October 24-25, as a result of russian shahed drones attack 1,760 civilian objects were damaged around the Khmelnytskyi NPP, it was reported by the Regional military administration.

In particular, in the Shepetivskyi district, 1,760 objects were damaged as a result of an attack by russian drones. Most of them are apartment buildings and private houses.

In total: 282 – apartment buildings, 1,404 – private houses, 41 – educational institutions, 6 – health care facilities, 1– cultural institution and 2 churches.

The mayor of the city of Slavuta said that the blast wave after the fall of the russian drones wreckage "was so powerful that it damaged half the city."

"Currently, it is known that 36 city residents went to the medical facility after the attack, 20 of them are still in the hospital," Vasyl Sydor said.

To remind, on the night of October 24-25, Russia attacked Ukraine with iranian shahed drones. One of the targets, apparently, was the Khmelnytskyi NPP / nuclear power plant. Two buildings of the nuclear plant itself were also damaged. The air attacks of the russian drones continue here for the fourth day in a row.

