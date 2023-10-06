Home NEWS UKRAINE Bodies of 64 fallen defenders returned to Ukraine

Photo credits: the Ministry of reintegration of Ukraine

Bodies of 64 fallen defenders returned to Ukraine. On October 6, the bodies (remains) of 64 fallen defenders were returned to Ukraine. They will be handed over to law enforcement and forensic experts to identify the victims.

This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, suspilne reports.

"Today, as a result of repatriation measures, the Ukrainian side managed to return the bodies (remains) of 64 fallen (deceased) Ukrainian defenders to the territory controlled by the government of Ukraine," the statement said.

In turn, the Ukrainian side, in accordance with the norms of International Humanitarian Law, handed over to the Russian side the bodies (remains) of combatants killed (deceased) in connection with the armed aggression against Ukraine, the Coordination Headquarters noted.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine will ensure the proper and safe transportation of the repatriated bodies (remains) of the deceased defenders of Ukraine to certain state specialized institutions for their transfer in accordance with the established procedure to representatives of law enforcement agencies and forensic experts in order to organize and conduct procedural (investigative) actions and forensic examinations necessary to identify the victims," the statement said.

