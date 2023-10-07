Ukrainian guerrillas have success in occupied Crimea

Guerrillas in occupied Crimea infiltrate Yevpatoria aircraft repair plant.

Members of the Atesh military guerrilla movement successfully infiltrated the territory where Russian military equipment is deployed in the temporarily occupied Crimea. At this base, they found machines intended for the construction of ferry crossings and bridge structures. This was reported in the guerrillas' Telegram channel.

According to the source, it is the territory of the Yevpatoria Aviation Repair Plant.

It is noteworthy that members of the Atesh group have re-entered the Russian military base that was established by the occupiers on the territory of the aircraft plant in Yevpatoria.

Photos taken by the guerrillas show many military trucks covered with tents. Coordinates of this place: 45.22228 latitude and 33.37966 longitude.

According to the source, the photos show Russian military trucks that are part of a pontoon and bridge fleet. This park includes equipment designed to create ferry and bridge crossings over water obstacles.

"Atesh" continues to monitor the Russian troops and their locations. We advise the ra*ists to leave the territory of Crimea as soon as possible," the guerrillas said.

As reported, on October 4, partisans of the Atesh movement discovered a secret depot of Russian troops in the area of temporarily occupied Simferopol. Representatives of the underground said that they had passed on information about the found base and "waiting for results".

A representative of the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, said that the Russians had done everything possible to protect the Crimean bridge. This includes air defense, warships on duty, and barges sunk near the supports. However, according to Pletenchuk, the enemy's defense still has a weakness

