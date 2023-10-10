Details of the arrival at the russian base in Dzhankoy, occupied Crimea

The object was classified, dozens of occupants were killed: details of the arrival at the Russian base in Dzhankoy have surfaced.

On October 7, a powerful "bavovna" at the Russian base in the temporarily occupied Dzhankoy (Crimea) killed two dozen Russian military personnel. The missile strike hit a facility that the Russians considered to be classified.

The dead and wounded were GRU special forces. The details of the arrival were reported by the Telegram channel "Informatsiynyi Sprotyv", UAINFO.org informs with reference to OBOZREVATEL.

As a reminder, the explosions in Dzhankoy occurred around 17:50 on Saturday, October 7, and smoke was visible over the site.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that its air defense system "shot down" an allegedly Ukrainian S-200 missile over Crimea. However, it is now claimed that in fact the occupiers were hit by an incoming missile, which probably hit an intelligence base.

According to Telegram channels, this missile attack killed 21 Russian servicemen and injured 16 others. At the same time, all of them belong to the ranks of the Main Directorate of the Russian General Staff, known as the GRU.

"A camp of Russia's elite special forces operated in this location. They lived and trained there, and went on missions to Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions," the statement said.

It is also noted that the attacked Russian facility was classified. The Russian invaders disguised their base as an ordinary outbuilding. Now they suspect that a traitor has appeared in their ranks.

