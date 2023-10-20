Avdiivka and Kupyansk directions are under control, Zaluzhnuy says

On October 19, General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, visited the Avdiivka and Kupyansk sectors. The needs of the units were discussed with the commanders and brigade commanders, and a sequence of actions was determined "taking into account the constant change in the operational situation."

This was reported on Valeriy Zaluzhnyi's telegram channel.

"There are no simple frontline areas in war. There are only those where it is more difficult. Now it is Avdiivka. Here, the enemy keeps trying to break through our defense and surround the city," Zaluzhniy said.

The Russians are actively deploying assault units and throwing in a large number of armored vehicles, using aviation and artillery. Despite this, Ukrainian soldiers continue to heroically repel the attacks, destroying enemy manpower and equipment.

"We determined the sequence of our steps with the commanders and brigade commanders performing tasks in the Avdiivka sector, taking into account the constant change in the operational situation and discussed the priority needs of the units," the Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief said.

In addition, Zaluzhnyi noted that work was carried out in the Kupyansk sector, where Russian troops continue to conduct offensive operations.

"Our guys and girls are holding the line in extremely difficult conditions," the commander summarized.

