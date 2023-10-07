What weapons does Ukraine need to turn the tide on the south

Expert tells UNIAN what weapons the Ukrainian Armed Forces need to turn the tide on the southern front.

A large number of Taurus and MGM-140 ATACMS missiles and aircraft are needed to turn the tide in favor of Ukraine at the Southern bridgehead.

This was stated by military expert Petro Chernyk. He noted that even the transfer of Taurus missiles by Germany will not be able to significantly affect the course of hostilities. "Taurus is nothing more than an analog of Storm Shadow. And the Germans declare that they have only about 150 of these missiles. If they deliver a third - 50 missiles - it will be a huge success," he said. According to him, the arrival of such missiles would allow destroying large enemy targets, including ammunition depots, fuel and lubricants, large columns on the march or precisely checked control points. According to him, at today's third stage of industrial warfare, this is very important, because now the most important thing is to "grind" the enemy's resources. According to him, these missiles would also make it possible to destroy enemy resources over long distances.

"However, a large number of MGM-140 ATACMS missiles will really change the course of the war. I emphasize a large number, not a few dozen or a few hundred, but preferably a good thousand. The Americans have more than four thousand of these weapons in their warehouses. We understand that they can transfer it, because this weapon is not so important to them, because it is about the reserve stocks of the US Army," Chernyk said.

The expert emphasized the importance for Ukraine to get aviation with a large range of "heavy bombs and long-range missiles." "Taken together, if all of this were available in large quantities, it would be a matter of weeks to overcome the Southern foothold," Chernyk said.

Arms for Ukraine

The administration of US President Joe Biden is planning to announce another military aid package for Ukraine on October 11. The expected value of the new package will be about $200 million dollars and may include ammunition and armored vehicles that were in the last aid packages.

As for the transfer of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine, according to The New York Times, the government of Olaf Scholz is under increasing pressure to deliver them. An important point here may be the US decision to transfer its ATACMS missiles to Ukraine. So far, there have been no reports that the United States is sending its long-range tactical missile systems ATACMS to give Ukraine a boost in its counteroffensive against Russian troops. But European officials and security experts say they expect such an announcement from the United States soon, which would raise the stakes for Chancellor Olaf Scholz in providing Germany with Taurus missiles.

Ukraine Front Lines