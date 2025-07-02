Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of July 2, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of July 2, 2025.

1,225 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 4,137 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 08:00 AM regarding the Russian invasion.

Ukrainian defenders continue to staunchly resist the enemy’s assaults, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers.

The 1,225th day of the large-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine has begun.

In total, 171 combat clashes were recorded over the past day.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike and 60 airstrikes on Ukrainian unit positions and populated areas, using 2 missiles and 119 guided bombs. Additionally, they carried out 5,681 shellings, including 108 from multiple launch rocket systems, and deployed 2,674 kamikaze drones.

Airstrikes targeted areas in and around the settlements of Andriivka, Varachyne, Krovne, Kindrativka (Sumy Oblast); Vilkhuvatka, Zybine (Kharkiv Oblast); Filiya (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast); Sukhyi Yar (Donetsk Oblast); Olhivske, Malynivka, Novodanylivka, Stepnohirsk (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); and Olhivka (Kherson Oblast).

Yesterday, the Air Force, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck ten concentrations of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment, and one other important enemy target.

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, 19 clashes occurred with Russian invaders. The enemy launched 14 airstrikes, dropping 31 guided bombs, and carried out 323 shellings, including two with multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Zelenyi, Milove, Kamianka, Hlyboke, and toward Ambarne.

In the Kupiansk direction, eight enemy attacks were recorded. Defense Forces repelled assaults near Radkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Senkivka, Holubivka, Zahryzove, Zelenyi Hai, and toward Novoosynove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attempted to advance 18 times near the settlements of Kopanky, Novyi Myr, Serednie, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, Novovodyane, Hrekivka, Ridkodub, Myrne, and toward Serebrianka.

In the Siverskyi direction, the enemy launched eight assaults on Ukrainian positions near Bilohorivka and toward Hryhorivka and Vyiimka.

In the Kramatorskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy assault near Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretskyi direction, the enemy conducted two attacks near Leonidivka and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovskyi direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 49 enemy assaults in the areas of Myrne, Popiv Yar, Koptieve, Lysivka, Novosergiivka, Muravka, Orikhove, and Oleksiivka.

In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled 28 enemy assaults near Perebudova, Piddubne, Vesele, Maliivka, Shevchenko, and Novopil.

In the Orikhiv direction, near Kamianske, the occupiers launched three unsuccessful attacks on our defensive positions.

No combat clashes were recorded yesterday in the Huliaipole and Prydniprovske directions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of enemy offensive group formations were detected.

Our warriors continue to inflict significant losses on the occupying forces in manpower and equipment, actively undermining the enemy’s offensive capabilities in the rear.

In total, over the past day, Russian invaders suffered 1,110 personnel losses. Ukrainian forces also destroyed 2 tanks, 3 armored combat vehicles, 40 artillery systems, 1 air defense system, 73 UAVs, and 90 units of enemy automotive equipment.

The estimated total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 02.07.25 pic.twitter.com/3ovnxLTlsk — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) July 2, 2025

