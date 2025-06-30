Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of June 30, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of June 30, 2025.

1,223 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 4,135 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 08:00 a.m. regarding the Russian invasion.

Overall, 137 combat clashes were recorded over the past day. According to updated information, the invaders carried out two missile strikes and 62 airstrikes, using 60 missiles and dropping 117 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians deployed 3,474 kamikaze drones and conducted 6,015 artillery attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, including 59 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes in particular on the areas of Hremyach in Chernihiv Oblast; Synelnykove, Vilkhuvatka, Vovchanski Khutory, Okip, Okhrimivka in Kharkiv Oblast; Muravka, Novopavlivka in Donetsk Oblast; Orikhiv, Prymorske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; and L’vove in Kherson Oblast.

Over the past day, the Air Force, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck three areas of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment concentration, six command posts, three artillery systems, and two other important enemy targets.

Ukraine’s Defense Forces continue to hold back the invaders in the Northern-Slobozhanske and Kursk directions. Yesterday, the enemy conducted 11 airstrikes, dropping 29 guided bombs, and carried out 352 shellings, including eight from multiple launch rocket systems. Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 enemy assault actions.

In the Southern-Slobozhanske direction, the aggressor attacked Ukrainian positions seven times in the areas of Vovchansk and Vovchanski Khutory.

In the Kupiansk direction, five enemy attacks were recorded yesterday. Our defenders repelled assaults in the areas of Petropavlivka, Kupiansk, and Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 20 times, attempting to breach our defenses near the settlements of Kopanky, Nadiya, Ridkodub, Hrekivka, Torske, in the Serebriansky Forest, and toward Novosergiivka, Olhivka, Novyi Myr, Serednie, and Shandryholove.

In the Siverskyi direction, our defenders successfully repelled four enemy attacks near Serebrianka, Hryhorivka, and Vyiimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, five clashes were recorded yesterday near Chasiv Yar and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy launched seven attacks in the areas of Dachne, Toretsk, and Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 37 enemy assault actions near Rusyn Yar, Razine, Myrne, Myroliubivka, Malynivka, Myrnohrad, Orikhove, Udachne, Promin, Lysivka, Novosergiivka, Oleksiivka, and toward Volodymyrivka and Novopavlivka.

In the Novopavlivsk direction, the enemy launched 14 attacks yesterday near Myrne, Zaporizhzhia, Fedorivka, Bahatyr, Shevchenko, Vesele, Novopil, and Rivnopil.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian troops are repelling two enemy offensive actions near Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, four combat clashes took place as the enemy tried to advance near the settlement of Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy made five unsuccessful attempts to advance yesterday.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of enemy offensive group formations have been detected.

Our soldiers are inflicting significant losses on the occupation forces in manpower and equipment and are actively undermining the enemy’s offensive potential in the rear.

In total, Russian invaders lost 1,070 personnel over the past day. Ukrainian forces also neutralized four tanks, seven armored combat vehicles, 29 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, one air defense system (losses confirmed as of June 28), three helicopters (losses confirmed as of June 28), 172 operational-tactical UAVs, 42 missiles, and 85 units of automotive equipment.

