Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of June 29, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of June 29, 2025.
1,222 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 4,134 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine begins.
Operational information as of 08:00 a.m. regarding the Russian invasion.
Ukrainian defenders continue to firmly hold back the enemy’s offensive, inflicting heavy losses on Russian forces.
Summary of the last 24 hours:
- 170 combat engagements were recorded.
- The enemy launched 65 airstrikes, dropping 113 guided aerial bombs.
- Russia also carried out 5,826 artillery attacks, including 96 from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and used 3,004 kamikaze drones.
Targeted Locations:
Airstrikes were reported in the vicinity of:
- Vilkhuvatka, Pidlyman (Kharkiv region),
- Pokrovsk (Donetsk region),
- Berezove (Dnipropetrovsk region),
- Zaliznychne, Bilohirya, Orikhiv, Kamianske (Zaporizhzhia region).
Ukrainian Defense Forces Strikes:
The Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully hit:
- 1 concentration area of Russian troops and equipment,
- 1 UAV command center,
- 7 enemy artillery systems.
Situation by Direction:
- North-Slobozhansk & Kursk Direction: 22 engagements. Russia launched 13 airstrikes (30 KABs), 373 shellings (16 MLRS). Ukrainian forces repelled 17 attacks.
- South-Slobozhansk Direction: 12 enemy assaults near Vovchansk, Hlyboke, Stroivka, and toward Kutkivka.
- Kupiansk Direction: 9 Russian attacks in the areas of Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Zelenyi Hai.
- Lyman Direction: 19 enemy attempts to advance near Nadiya, Novoyehorivka, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Yampilivka, Hrekivka, Torske, and toward Serebryanka and Hryhorivka.
- Siversk Direction: Ukrainian troops repelled 11 enemy attacks near Hryhorivka, Verkhniokamianske, and toward Vyiymka.
- Kramatorsk Direction: 4 assaults near Chasiv Yar and toward Bila Hora.
- Toretsk Direction: 9 attacks in the areas of Kurdiumivka, Toretsk, Leonidivka, and toward Yablunivka.
- Pokrovsk Direction: 56 enemy assaults repelled near Popiv Yar, Myrne, Myroliubivka, Malynivka, Koptieve, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Kotliarivka, Horikhove, and Oleksiivka.
- Novopavlivskyi Direction: 20 assaults near Yalta, Zaporizhzhia, Dniproenerhiya, Vesele, Novosilka, and Shevchenko.
- Huliaipole Direction: 2 enemy attacks repelled near Malynivka.
- Orikhiv Direction: 1 failed enemy attempt near Kamianske.
- Prydniprovskyi Direction: no offensive actions recorded.
- Volyn & Polissia Direction: No signs of enemy offensive formations.
Russian Losses (Daily Estimate):
- 1,220 personnel,
- 6 tanks,
- 7 armored vehicles,
- 24 artillery systems,
- 147 operational-tactical UAVs,
- 93 units of automotive equipment.
Ukraine’s defenders continue to degrade Russia’s offensive potential both at the front and deep in the rear.
Operational information as of 16:00 p.m. regarding the Russian invasion to be added soon.