Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of June 29, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of June 29, 2025.

1,222 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 4,134 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 08:00 a.m. regarding the Russian invasion.

Ukrainian defenders continue to firmly hold back the enemy’s offensive, inflicting heavy losses on Russian forces.

Summary of the last 24 hours:

170 combat engagements were recorded.

were recorded. The enemy launched 65 airstrikes , dropping 113 guided aerial bombs .

, dropping . Russia also carried out 5,826 artillery attacks, including 96 from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and used 3,004 kamikaze drones.

Targeted Locations:

Airstrikes were reported in the vicinity of:

Vilkhuvatka, Pidlyman (Kharkiv region),

(Kharkiv region), Pokrovsk (Donetsk region),

(Donetsk region), Berezove (Dnipropetrovsk region),

(Dnipropetrovsk region), Zaliznychne, Bilohirya, Orikhiv, Kamianske (Zaporizhzhia region).

Ukrainian Defense Forces Strikes:

The Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully hit:

1 concentration area of Russian troops and equipment,

1 UAV command center,

7 enemy artillery systems.

Situation by Direction:

North-Slobozhansk & Kursk Direction: 22 engagements. Russia launched 13 airstrikes (30 KABs), 373 shellings (16 MLRS). Ukrainian forces repelled 17 attacks.

South-Slobozhansk Direction: 12 enemy assaults near Vovchansk, Hlyboke, Stroivka, and toward Kutkivka.

Kupiansk Direction: 9 Russian attacks in the areas of Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Zelenyi Hai.

Lyman Direction: 19 enemy attempts to advance near Nadiya, Novoyehorivka, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Yampilivka, Hrekivka, Torske, and toward Serebryanka and Hryhorivka.

Siversk Direction: Ukrainian troops repelled 11 enemy attacks near Hryhorivka, Verkhniokamianske, and toward Vyiymka.

Kramatorsk Direction: 4 assaults near Chasiv Yar and toward Bila Hora.

Toretsk Direction: 9 attacks in the areas of Kurdiumivka, Toretsk, Leonidivka, and toward Yablunivka.

Pokrovsk Direction: 56 enemy assaults repelled near Popiv Yar, Myrne, Myroliubivka, Malynivka, Koptieve, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Kotliarivka, Horikhove, and Oleksiivka.

Novopavlivskyi Direction: 20 assaults near Yalta, Zaporizhzhia, Dniproenerhiya, Vesele, Novosilka, and Shevchenko.

Huliaipole Direction : 2 enemy attacks repelled near Malynivka.

: 2 enemy attacks repelled near Malynivka. Orikhiv Direction : 1 failed enemy attempt near Kamianske.

: 1 failed enemy attempt near Kamianske. Prydniprovskyi Direction : no offensive actions recorded.

: no offensive actions recorded. Volyn & Polissia Direction: No signs of enemy offensive formations.

Russian Losses (Daily Estimate):

1,220 personnel ,

, 6 tanks ,

, 7 armored vehicles ,

, 24 artillery systems ,

, 147 operational-tactical UAVs ,

, 93 units of automotive equipment.

Ukraine’s defenders continue to degrade Russia’s offensive potential both at the front and deep in the rear.

