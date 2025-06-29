Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of June 29, 2025
Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of June 29, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of June 29, 2025.

1,222 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 4,134 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 08:00 a.m. regarding the Russian invasion.

Ukrainian defenders continue to firmly hold back the enemy’s offensive, inflicting heavy losses on Russian forces.

Summary of the last 24 hours:

  • 170 combat engagements were recorded.
  • The enemy launched 65 airstrikes, dropping 113 guided aerial bombs.
  • Russia also carried out 5,826 artillery attacks, including 96 from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and used 3,004 kamikaze drones.

Targeted Locations:

Airstrikes were reported in the vicinity of:

  • Vilkhuvatka, Pidlyman (Kharkiv region),
  • Pokrovsk (Donetsk region),
  • Berezove (Dnipropetrovsk region),
  • Zaliznychne, Bilohirya, Orikhiv, Kamianske (Zaporizhzhia region).

Ukrainian Defense Forces Strikes:

The Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully hit:

  • 1 concentration area of Russian troops and equipment,
  • 1 UAV command center,
  • 7 enemy artillery systems.

Situation by Direction:

  • North-Slobozhansk & Kursk Direction: 22 engagements. Russia launched 13 airstrikes (30 KABs), 373 shellings (16 MLRS). Ukrainian forces repelled 17 attacks.
  • South-Slobozhansk Direction: 12 enemy assaults near Vovchansk, Hlyboke, Stroivka, and toward Kutkivka.
  • Kupiansk Direction: 9 Russian attacks in the areas of Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Zelenyi Hai.
  • Lyman Direction: 19 enemy attempts to advance near Nadiya, Novoyehorivka, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Yampilivka, Hrekivka, Torske, and toward Serebryanka and Hryhorivka.
  • Siversk Direction: Ukrainian troops repelled 11 enemy attacks near Hryhorivka, Verkhniokamianske, and toward Vyiymka.
  • Kramatorsk Direction: 4 assaults near Chasiv Yar and toward Bila Hora.

  • Toretsk Direction: 9 attacks in the areas of Kurdiumivka, Toretsk, Leonidivka, and toward Yablunivka.
  • Pokrovsk Direction: 56 enemy assaults repelled near Popiv Yar, Myrne, Myroliubivka, Malynivka, Koptieve, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Kotliarivka, Horikhove, and Oleksiivka.
  • Novopavlivskyi Direction: 20 assaults near Yalta, Zaporizhzhia, Dniproenerhiya, Vesele, Novosilka, and Shevchenko.
  • Huliaipole Direction: 2 enemy attacks repelled near Malynivka.
  • Orikhiv Direction: 1 failed enemy attempt near Kamianske.
  • Prydniprovskyi Direction: no offensive actions recorded.
  • Volyn & Polissia Direction: No signs of enemy offensive formations.

Russian Losses (Daily Estimate):

  • 1,220 personnel,
  • 6 tanks,
  • 7 armored vehicles,
  • 24 artillery systems,
  • 147 operational-tactical UAVs,
  • 93 units of automotive equipment.

Ukraine’s defenders continue to degrade Russia’s offensive potential both at the front and deep in the rear.

Operational information as of 16:00 p.m. regarding the Russian invasion to be added soon.

