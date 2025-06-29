As a result of another Russian strike on the Kherson region, a woman was killed and seven others were injured
As a result of another Russian strike on the Kherson region, a woman was killed and seven others were injured

A woman was killed and seven civilians injured of varying degrees in Russian shelling of Kherson region.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, according to RegioNews.

In the Dnipro district of the city of Kherson, a woman was killed during an explosive drop from a drone. In the Korabelny district, a 38-year-old man sustained a shoulder injury due to a drone attack. Also in this district, an enemy FPV-type drone attacked a car carrying local residents — a 60-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman received shrapnel wounds to their limbs. Another man, aged 66, suffered severe injuries — a traumatic brain injury, concussion, and multiple fractures. He was hospitalized for professional medical care.

In the Bilozerka district, an artillery strike injured two local residents. A 47-year-old man sustained a shrapnel wound to the leg and is being treated on an outpatient basis. A 74-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her forearm was hospitalized. In the village of Dariivka, Russian forces dropped explosives on a car, injuring a 58-year-old man who sustained an open comminuted femur fracture, concussion, and soft tissue damage.

Law enforcement continues to document all incidents to collect evidence for future investigations.

Earlier reports stated that in Kherson, Russians dropped explosives from a drone onto a civilian vehicle.

