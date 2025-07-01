Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of July 1, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of July 1, 2025.

1,224 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 4,136 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 08:00 AM regarding the Russian invasion.

Ukrainian defenders continue to staunchly resist the enemy’s assaults, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers.

A total of 146 combat clashes were recorded over the past day.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike on Ukrainian unit positions and populated areas, using four missiles, as well as 51 airstrikes, deploying 79 guided bombs. Additionally, the enemy carried out 5,304 shellings, including 107 from multiple launch rocket systems, and deployed 3,776 kamikaze drones.

Airstrikes were recorded in the areas of the settlements of Myroliubivka, Myrnohrad, Lysivka, Olhivske, Piddubne, Novopil in Donetsk Oblast, and Malynivka, Verkhna Tersa, Novoandriivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Over the past day, the Air Force, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 12 concentrations of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment, one command post, and two enemy artillery systems.

In the Northern-Slobozhanske and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 Russian attacks. The enemy carried out 18 airstrikes, dropping 35 guided aerial bombs, and conducted 323 artillery shellings, including 16 from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhanske direction, the enemy attempted 10 times to break through the defensive lines near Vovchansk, Zelenyi, Hlyboke, Vovchanski Khutory, Krasne Pershe, Dovhenke, and toward Petro-Ivanivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, four attacks were recorded yesterday. Our defenders repelled enemy assaults near Holubivka, Pishchane, and toward Novoosynove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out 19 attacks, attempting to penetrate Ukrainian defenses near Bilohorivka, Kolodiazi, Novyi Myr, Novovodyane, Ridkodub, Torske, and toward Serednie, Shandryholove, and Olhivka.

In the Siverskyi direction, our troops successfully stopped four enemy attacks near Hryhorivka and toward Zvanivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked six times near Chasiv Yar, Predtechyne, and toward Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy launched six attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Dyliivka, and Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders repelled 41 assault attempts by the aggressor near the settlements of Rusyn Yar, Razine, Novotoretske, Myrne, Promin, Novosergiivka, Volodymyrivka, Myroliubivka, Myrnohrad, Lysivka, Udachne, Muravka, Novopavlivka, and Orikhove.

In the Novopavlivsk direction, the enemy launched 21 attacks yesterday near Zaporizhzhia, Komar, Perebudova, Piddubne, Fedorivka, Shevchenko, and Novopil.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks toward Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, occupying forces attempted one assault on Defense Forces’ positions near Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovske direction, our defenders successfully stopped one enemy attack.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of enemy offensive group formation have been detected.

Our troops continue to inflict significant losses on the occupying forces in manpower and equipment, actively undermining the enemy’s offensive capabilities in the rear.

In total, the Russian invaders lost 970 personnel in the past day. Ukrainian forces also destroyed three tanks, six armored combat vehicles, 36 artillery systems, 144 operational-tactical UAVs, and 103 units of enemy automotive equipment.

