Russia Launches Night Assault: 537 Airstrikes Target Ukraine in Unprecedented Attack

On the night of June 29, 2025, the Russia launches night assault once again with massive missile and drone strike on Ukraine using missiles of various types and strike drones.

Over 500 air targets in total.

The russian enemy attacked Ukraine with 537 air attack vehicles:

477 Shahed strike drones and simulator drones of various types from the directions: Kursk, Shatalovo, Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo – Russian Federation, Chauda – Temporary occupied territory of Crimea, more than 250 of them Shahed type,

4 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of Tambov region – Russian Federation,

7 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Voronezh region – Russian Federation and temporary occupied territory of Crimea,

41 Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles from Saratov, Kursk, Bryansk regions – Russian Federation,

5 Caliber cruise missiles from the Black Sea,

3 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Kursk region – Russian Federation.

The air attack was repelled by Ukrainian aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air the Air Defense of Ukraine neutralized 475 enemy air attack vehicles, 249 were shot down by fire weapons, 226 were lost by location:

211 enemy Shahed UAVs (other types of UAVs) were shot down by fire weapons, 225 were lost by location/suppressed by electronic warfare;

1 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile was shot down;

33 Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles were shot down, 1 was lost by location;

4 Kalibr cruise missiles shot down.

Russian air attack vehicles were hit in 6 locations, and downed aircraft (fragments) fell in 8 locations.

All available means of the Defense Forces that can operate against enemy air attack means were involved in repelling the massive attack. Once again, the Air Force aviation, in particular the F-16 aircraft, whose pilots destroyed dozens of “shaheeds”, worked productively.

The work of Ukrainian fighters is extremely dangerous and risky, both when striking enemy ground targets and when repelling air attacks.

But despite everything, our pilots heroically perform combat missions, achieving maximum results. Unfortunately, today we have another painful loss.

This night, while repelling a massive enemy air attack, a pilot of the 1st class, Lieutenant Colonel Maksym Ustimenko, born in 1993, died on an F-16 aircraft.

The pilot used the entire complex of on-board weapons, shot down seven air targets. During the last exercise, his aircraft was damaged and began to lose altitude. Maksym Ustimenko did everything possible, took the car away from the settlement, but did not have time to eject. He died like a Hero!

