A Great Insight on What’s Going On in the Slums of Washington in Lights of the World Wars

Another conflict has escalated within the Republican Party in recent days. Influential host and blogger Tucker Carlson criticized President Trump for his support of Israeli actions against Iran.

On his media platforms, Tucker called Trump “complicit” in Israel’s attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities and said that U.S. involvement in a conflict in the Middle East could “end Trump’s presidency and American Empire.”

Trump did not hesitate to respond.

“Somebody please explain to kooky Tucker Carlson that, ‘IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!’” he wrote on social media.

Later Trump told reporters, “Let him go get a television network and say it so that people listen.” (Tucker hosted the highly rated show at FOX News and was fired).

Tucker’s and Trump’s comments revealed serious divisions among MAGA Republicans.

They are divided on whether they call on Trump to take military action against Iran and overthrow the Ayatollah’s government or categorically oppose any intervention.

Isolationists, in particular one of the most prominent representatives of the MAGA movement, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, came to Tucker’s defense.

“Tucker Carlson is one of my favorite people. He unapologetically believes the same things I do.

That foreign wars/intervention/regime change put America last, kill innocent people, are making us broke, and will ultimately lead to our destruction.

That’s not kooky.

That’s what millions of Americans voted for.”

On the opposite team are staunch Israeli sympathizers, including millionaire blogger Laura Loomer, who has direct access to Trump and has previously influenced important presidential personnel decisions.

“Can we stop pretending that Tucker Carlson is a true Trump supporter? He is blinded by an irrational hatred of Jews and Israel. …

So many crooks are blaming the president! I hope he punishes them all.”

Other influential Republicans have been caught in the crossfire on both sides.

Among them is Senator Ted Cruz.

He went to an interview with Tucker Carlson, which eventually turned into a loud argument after Tucker accused the senator of not knowing anything about Iran but supporting the overthrow of the regime there.

Or Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

The press mentions her recent comments that “Iran is not building nuclear weapons” – which contradicts Trump’s current statements.

When asked to comment on this, the president brushed it off: “I don’t care what she says.”

In general, the topic of potential U.S. involvement in the war in the Middle East has taken over the American media these days.

As for whether America would strike Iran’s nuclear facilities, Trump replied: “Maybe I will. Maybe I won’t. Nobody knows what I’m going to do.”

Ostap Yarysh

EMPR